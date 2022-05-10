College Football Ohio State lands commitment from five-star QB Dylan Raiola 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ohio State football landed a big-time commitment from a heralded 2024 recruit Monday.

Dylan Raiola, the No. 8 player in the country (No. 3 quarterback) according to 247 Sports' composite list, pledged to be a future Buckeye following his high school graduation. He announced his commitment with a video posted to his Twitter page.

"I'm just ready for this next chapter," Raiola said in the video after thanking God, his family and high school coaches. "Buckeye Nation, let's go!"

Raiola, a native of Chandler, Arizona, holds a 95 rating on 247.com, and 99.6 on the site's composite metric. The son of former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, he held offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, and his father's school, Nebraska.

Raiola recently transferred to Chandler from Burleson High School in Texas, where he played under former NFL QB Jon Kitna. He tossed for 3,243 yards and 42 TDs during as a sophomore last year.

According to 247 National Recruiting Expert Chris Singleton, Raiola is the full package.

"[Raiola is] a young player who has very few holes in his game even with two more years of high school left," Singleton evaluated. "Ahead of the curve mechanically and possesses the arm strength that puts him in elite company.

"The more he plays and has reps his decision-making and feel will only get faster and become second nature. Should become a Power Five starter for multiple years and a potential all-conference selection with NFL Draft early-round upside."

Raiola is the first Class of 2024 commitment for the Buckeyes.

