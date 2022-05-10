College Football
Ohio State lands commitment from five-star QB Dylan Raiola Ohio State lands commitment from five-star QB Dylan Raiola
College Football

Ohio State lands commitment from five-star QB Dylan Raiola

1 hour ago

Ohio State football landed a big-time commitment from a heralded 2024 recruit Monday.

Dylan Raiola, the No. 8 player in the country (No. 3 quarterback) according to 247 Sports' composite list, pledged to be a future Buckeye following his high school graduation. He announced his commitment with a video posted to his Twitter page.

"I'm just ready for this next chapter," Raiola said in the video after thanking God, his family and high school coaches. "Buckeye Nation, let's go!"

Raiola, a native of Chandler, Arizona, holds a 95 rating on 247.com, and 99.6 on the site's composite metric. The son of former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, he held offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, and his father's school, Nebraska

Raiola recently transferred to Chandler from Burleson High School in Texas, where he played under former NFL QB Jon Kitna. He tossed for 3,243 yards and 42 TDs during as a sophomore last year. 

According to 247 National Recruiting Expert Chris Singleton, Raiola is the full package. 

"[Raiola is] a young player who has very few holes in his game even with two more years of high school left," Singleton evaluated. "Ahead of the curve mechanically and possesses the arm strength that puts him in elite company. 

"The more he plays and has reps his decision-making and feel will only get faster and become second nature. Should become a Power Five starter for multiple years and a potential all-conference selection with NFL Draft early-round upside."

Raiola is the first Class of 2024 commitment for the Buckeyes. 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Ex-Michigan defensive back transferring to Duke
College Football

Ex-Michigan defensive back transferring to Duke

2 days ago
Buckeyes primed for national title run despite draft losses
College Football

Buckeyes primed for national title run despite draft losses

5 days ago
Spring Top 25 and takeaways: How long before USC competes with SEC?
College Football

Spring Top 25 and takeaways: How long before USC competes with SEC?

5 days ago
Nebraska's Scott Frost hit with NCAA infractions
football

Nebraska's Scott Frost hit with NCAA infractions

6 days ago
2022 NFL Draft: Defense, optimism reign in first round
National Football League

2022 NFL Draft: Defense, optimism reign in first round

April 29
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes