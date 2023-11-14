College Football Deion Sanders speaks out on jewelry theft suspects: 'Let's not crucify them' Published Nov. 14, 2023 10:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders isn't holding grudges towards the people who raided Colorado's locker room several weeks ago.

During the Buffaloes' 28-16 loss to UCLA on Oct. 28th, the team had several pieces of jewelry, as well as cash and headphones stolen from its visiting locker room during the game.

"Let's not crucify and punish these high school kids," the Buffs' head coach said in a news conference Tuesday.

"Okay, whatever the punishment that comes along with it, alright. Let that be that. Community service or whatever it is. But let's not abort the rest of their opportunities and lives because of a mistake. Because if we were to really do a roll call of mistakes at the age of 17 or 18 in here, I'm sure everybody would tip out of here with their head down like we're in church, okay."

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the missing items were returned to the team by mail, while others were seized by the Pasadena Police Department, who conducted a targeted search on the students based on tips. Two of the students are reportedly affiliated with the school's football team, acccording to the Los Angeles Times.

"The [tips] played a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community," the department said in a statement. "Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants. The investigation will be ongoing."

As to whether they've received all of the stolen items, Sanders answered "I have no idea. I haven't checked with all the kids."

But to the high school kids responsible for the thefts, he was unwavering in his grace towards them.

"Let's make sure those kids atone for it. But let's make sure they don't lose their opportunity to change their lives. They're kids. They made a stupid, dumb, idiotic mistake. Guess what, when I was 7 and 18 so did I. Alright, so did you. Praying for those kids. It was very unfortunate that we were on the other end of that, and some fans were stupid enough to say 'oh they shouldn't wear jewelry.' Okay. Well you shouldn't drive your car to work then. Then somebody steal that. But let's pray for those kids man, and lift them up. And hopefully and prayerfully, they get another opportunity."

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Colorado Buffaloes

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more