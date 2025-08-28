College Football Deion Sanders, Nick Saban Call for NFL-style Playoff Bonuses for College Players Published Aug. 28, 2025 12:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Leave it to Deion Sanders to come up with an idea for the College Football Playoff that nobody has really mentioned yet: Pay the players for making the tournament, and pay them more when their teams win.

If they do that, then "now it’s equality, now it’s even and every player is making the same amount of money," the Colorado coach said.

Sanders and former Alabama coach Nick Saban talked to The Associated Press as part of their unveiling of a new Aflac commercial that rolls out this week with a storyboard ripped from today’s headlines: It opens with Sanders complaining: "This game has gotten out of control. All the money. All the unpredictability."

He is talking about health insurance, of course, and the commissioner he wants to see run it isn’t Saban, but that kooky duck who wears the same powder-blue sportscoat as the two football legends.

It’s an endorsement that Sanders says hits home some two years after his diagnosis with bladder cancer, from which he says he is fully recovered.

"I’ve been walking with my coaches over a mile" after practice, he said ahead of Friday night’s season opener against Georgia Tech.. "Exercising, lifting."

Saban will be back on the set with ESPN in his second year of "retirement" after leaving the Crimson Tide, where he won six national titles. He insists he wants to help college sports find its footing, but not via a commissioner job that was floated last year with his name coming up as the ideal fit.

"I don’t want to be in that briar patch of being a commissioner, but I do want to do everything I can to make it right," he said.

He and Sanders agreed that there needs to be more structure around deals players sign. Since July 1, schools have been able to start paying up to $20.5 million each to their athletes over the next year under the House settlement alongside third-party NIL deals that have turned some players into millionaires.

Saban said he believes that forgotten amidst all the hype about name, image, likeness deals — deals Sanders says are a joke because "there are only three or four guys who you might know their NIL, and the rest you're just giving money to" — is what happens to the vast majority of these players after they leave school.

"For years and years and years as coaches, and when we were players, we learned this, we’re trying to create value for our future," Saban said. "That’s why we’re going to college. It’s not just to see how much money we can make while we’re in college. It’s, how does that impact your future as far as our ability to create value for ourselves?"

Currently, conferences whose schools advance to the 12-team playoff receive $4 million for making the bracket, with payments increasing for every round they win. Earlier this summer, Sanders and other Big 12 coaches made it known that they want a salary cap in place.

Saban said Sanders’ idea about spreading the wealth with an NFL-style playoff bonus structure for players (winners of the Super Bowl got $171,000 last year) sounded like a good idea to him. He also had no love for proposals coming out of the Big Ten that would give that league and the Southeastern Conference multiple automatic bids.

"The NFC East has the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants, they have the biggest fan bases of anyone and they have to play their way in," Saban said. "Everyone should play their way in. One year, a conference might get five teams in, another it might get three. But there’s no (scenario) in any competitive venue where you get a guaranteed playoff spot."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

