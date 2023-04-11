College Football
Deion Sanders meets Colorado mascot, Ralphie the Buffalo, for first time

Updated Apr. 11, 2023 5:55 p.m. ET

It took a few months, but Colorado head coach Deion Sanders finally met one of the most important figureheads in the football program: Ralphie the Buffalo.

"This is Coach Prime! You're going to have a good fall together," Ralphie's handler told the buffalo as Sanders slowly inched away from the animal.

Sanders eventually worked up the courage to hand-feed Ralphie some grain mixture, then watched from Ralphie's trailer as her trainers took her for a run.

Sanders thought he was safe until he saw Ralphie run straight toward the trailer — and him.

"Oh no. We're supposed to stay here?" Sanders said. "I'm not standing here while this thing is coming at me full speed!"

The NFL legend got increasingly more frightened as Ralphie came closer, even attempting to hide behind one of his camera operators. Fortunately for everyone involved, both the mascot and one of the biggest coaching hires of the college football offseason emerged unscathed.

"Ralphie was intimidating," Sanders said afterward. "That was intimidating. That was something."

Sanders will make his coaching debut as Colorado kicks off one of its most anticipated seasons in recent memory when the Buffaloes face national runner-up TCU in Fort Worth on Sept. 2.

Colorado Buffaloes
