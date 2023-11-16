College Football Deion Sanders fires at coaches he thinks are telling recruits he's leaving Colorado Published Nov. 16, 2023 4:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders took aim at other coaches who he believes are spreading false rumors that he's leaving Colorado in the foreseeable future to recruits.

In the midst of the Buffaloes' four-game losing streak, Sanders was asked on his weekly radio show what recruits think about the team's recent skid. Sanders said he thinks that the recruits he's targeting aren't thinking about the recent losses before turning his attention to address coaches who've told high schoolers that he won't be in Boulder for much longer.

"They're not thinking about what transpired. They're thinking about how they're the missing piece of this puzzle that can help this transpire," Sanders said. "So, that's where they are. The No. 1 thing is I don't talk about any other coaches or teams or staffs. I don't believe in that. I am not going to put you down so I can stand up. I've never been that type of player or person in my life.

"But all these other schools are telling these young men and their families I am not going to be here. I come at it in two different ways. … They think that we're going to be so successful that I am going to leave. So they understand what we possess and the potential we possess. But that's not true."

Sanders has been speculated as a potential candidate at Texas A&M after it fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, with some other media members pondering if he should coach an SEC school.

Sanders and Colorado also recently lost a highly-regarded recruit as 2025 five-star receiver Winston Watkins Jr. decommitted from the program over the weekend.

As Watkins' decommitment further fueled rumors that he could leave, Sanders denied any interest in other schools earlier in the week.

Sanders doubled down on that during his radio show.

"I would be the first to tell you, I think our whole family has an anchor here, right now," Sanders said. "My mamma, the dog, my daughter, everyone. We absolutely love being here. We actually love it, 100 percent.

"But that's what they use," Sanders continued after being interrupted by audience applause. "So, I have to address all of these types of issues. That's the No. 1 thing with recruits and their families. They're being told this by other schools."

As for on-field matters, Colorado is at 4-6 and needs to win out in order to guarantee a spot in a bowl game this postseason. They came close to ending their losing skid in Week 11, nearly upsetting No. 17 Arizona before the Wildcats kicked a game-winning field goal at the buzzer.

Colorado faces its easiest opponent in weeks on Friday, traveling to Pullman, Washington, to face fellow four-win Washington State (10:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Sanders believes his team is close to righting the ship. He cited its plus-11 turnover differential (tied for the third-best in FBS) and Shedeur Sanders' lack of interceptions (three) as reasons why they've been a bit unlucky this season before saying, "You're not turning the ball over and you're not winning. Do you know how hard it is to do?"

Still, Sanders knows his team has to play better as well.

"We have a great opportunity every time. We find a way to mess it up," Sanders said. "Washington State, they're a lot like us — statistically, aesthetically, things they excel in, things they don't. They're really similar to us. We're just praying, I'm praying as a coach, we want to play one game of mistake-free football.

"What I mean by that is, I want the offense to show up, I want the defense to show up and I want the special teams to show up. Just one game together. Usually, the offense shows up but the defense forgets to come to the game. Defense shows up, the offense forgot [to show up]. Special teams forgets this and that but then we rebound on the punting.

"I just want one united game where all of us show up as one. I really do. But, we've been there. We've been right there. We've just got to learn how to take command of the opportunity."

