College Football
Deion Sanders' book 'Elevate and Dominate' to be published in March
College Football

Deion Sanders' book 'Elevate and Dominate' to be published in March

Published Oct. 17, 2023 1:04 p.m. ET

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has counted the ways to success.

The Gallery Books imprint 13a announced Tuesday that Sanders' "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field," will come out March 12, 2024. The NFL and college football Hall of Famer, now head coach of college's Colorado Buffaloes, will draw upon his own experience in offering guidelines for life and work.

"Success isn’t just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It’s about winning in ALL ASPECTS of life," Sanders said in a statement. "From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God – champions aren’t born; they’re made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You’ve got to BE CONSISTENT and BELIEVE every darn step of the way."

How does Colorado bounce back after blowing largest lead in program history?

How does Colorado bounce back after blowing largest lead in program history?

Sanders is also the author of a memoir, "Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life," which came out in 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Rockets reportedly trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Thunder

Rockets reportedly trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Thunder

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes