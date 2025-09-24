College Football Curt Cignetti — the 'Godfather of Bloomington' — Joins Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team Updated Sep. 24, 2025 7:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"He's a beacon, a leader, the Godfather of Bloomington, Indiana."

Those were the words used to describe Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti, who is Gus Johnson's Week 4 pick for his "GOT IT" team.

Cignetti, the first head coach to be named a member of Johnson's elite squad, is fresh off coaching his Indiana team to a historic 63-10 win over Illinois this past weekend. It marked the largest margin of victory over a top 10 team in program history, and Indiana's first win over a top 10 foe in five years.

"Indiana kept scoring touchdown after touchdown after touchdown," Johnson said of the Hoosiers' offensive explosion.

After leading Indiana to the program's first College Football Playoff appearance last season, Cignetti has the Hoosiers off to an impressive 4-0 start this year. They rank first in the Big Ten and third nationally in scoring offense, averaging a jaw-dropping 54.8 points per contest.

The Hoosiers are the real deal once again because their coach GOT IT!

