Colorado vs. North Dakota State Prediction, Odds, Picks

Published Aug. 29, 2024 4:50 p.m. ET

Week 1 of the college football season kicks off tonight, and one highlight of the Thursday night slate is the contest between the Colorado Buffaloes and North Dakota State Bison.

Colorado is coming off a 4-12 season, which included the Buffs winning three straight to open 2023. 

The Bison, on the other hand, are coming off an 11-win season that included a loss to Montana in the FCS Championship game.

Check out the odds for their matchup below via DraftKings Sportsbook.

North Dakota State @ Colorado (8 p.m., Aug. 29, ESPN)

Point spread: Colorado -10.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise North Dakota State covers)
Moneyline: Colorado -380 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.63 total); North Dakota State +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

