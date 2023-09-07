College Football Colorado vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks Updated Sep. 7, 2023 4:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) are 3-point favorites and are the most bet team of the week heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1).

Last time out, the Buffaloes defeated the TCU Horned Frogs, with 45-42 being the final score.

In their last contest, the Cornhuskers lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 13-10.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Nebraska and Colorado from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Location: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado

TV: FOX

Live boxscore on FOX Sports

Colorado vs Nebraska Betting Information updated as of September 7, 2023, 2:45 PM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Colorado -3 (-113) -158 +133 59.5 -110 -110

Colorado vs. Nebraska Prediction

Pick ATS: Colorado (-3)

Pick OU: Under (59.5)

Prediction: Colorado 38, Nebraska 18

Pick Via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Well … Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes proved all the doubters (including myself) wrong last weekend, after they defeated TCU 45-42.

Colorado’s offense was unstoppable, with Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders throwing for a Colorado record 510 yards and four electrifying touchdowns. Four Colorado offensive weapons recorded over 100 receiving yards, including two-way superstar Travis Hunter .

The Buffaloes' offensive design was fantastic, taking advantage of their speed against a slower TCU defense while protecting their vulnerable offensive line. Defensively, Colorado did just enough, forcing two red-zone interceptions, or they’d have allowed 56 points to TCU.

Nebraska lost to Minnesota on Thursday night in only a way the Cornhuskers can lose. Up 10-3 late in the fourth quarter, they allowed 10 points in the final three minutes to lose.

The only Nebraska touchdown came on a trick play where quarterback Jeff Sims fumbled a backward pass before scooping up the ball to heave it downfield for a touchdown. Sims was 11-for-19 passing for 114 yards and added 91 yards on the ground. His best weapon right now is his legs, but Colorado is aware of this.

The Cornhuskers' defense played well against the Gophers, and it’s clear coach Matt Rhule has good personnel on that side of the ball. The most certain part of this game is the Buffaloes' offense and the ability of their playmakers to move the ball and score points. It’s wise to assume a bit of a pullback with film on them and a better defense in Nebraska, but the Buffs should get around 30 points.

I just do not trust Nebraska to keep pace, even though Colorado’s defense is still trying to find an identity. The need to score points continually to keep up with Colorado will force Nebraska’s offense to make plays that might not be there. Sims is bound to issue a few turnovers, so I like Colorado to cover.

PICK: Colorado (-2.5 at the time of pick) to win by more than 2.5 points

Colorado vs. Nebraska Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Buffaloes 31, Cornhuskers 28.

The Buffaloes have a 61.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cornhuskers hold a 42.9% implied probability.

Colorado has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Nebraska has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado vs. Nebraska: 2023 Stats Comparison

Colorado Nebraska Off. Points per Game (Rank) 45.0 (27) 10.0 (119) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 42.0 (111) 13.0 (33) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 1 (39) 4 (124) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 2 (26) 1 (50)

Colorado 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Edwards RB 24 YDS / 1 TD / 24.0 YPG / 4.0 YPC

5 REC / 135 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 135.0 REC YPG Shedeur Sanders QB 510 YDS (80.9%) / 4 TD / 0 INT Jimmy Horn Jr. WR 11 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD / 117.0 YPG Travis Hunter CB 11 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD / 117.0 YPG Trevor Woods S 9 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD Shilo Sanders S 9 TKL / 0.0 TFL Marvin Ham II LB 10 TKL / 0.0 TFL Travis Hunter CB 3 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD

Nebraska 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Jeff Sims QB 114 YDS (57.9%) / 1 TD / 3 INT

91 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 91.0 RUSH YPG Alex Bullock WR 3 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD / 56.0 YPG Gabe Ervin Jr. RB 55 YDS / 0 TD / 55.0 YPG / 7.9 YPC Marcus Washington WR 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TD / 31.0 YPG Nash Hutmacher DL 1 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Luke Reimer LB 1 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Blaise Gunnerson DL 1 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Omar Brown DB 0 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

