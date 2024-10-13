College Football Colorado's Travis Hunter leaves game vs. KSU with apparent shoulder injury Published Oct. 13, 2024 12:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter left the Buffaloes' game against Kansas State late in the second quarter Saturday night after an apparent shoulder injury on a 14-yard reception.

Hunter went to the locker room and wasn't on the field for Kansas State's go-ahead 60-yard touchdown drive that put the Wildcats ahead 14-7 with 1:52 left in the first half.

Hunter returned to the sideline and briefly stood behind coach Deion Sanders before surrendering his helmet and again walking off the sideline with a member of the team's medical staff.

Hunter hauled in Shedeur Sanders' pass on a crossing pattern for a 14-yard gain at midfield and ran full speed into safety Daniel Cobbs. He held onto the ball but signaled to the sideline that he needed a sub.

On the broadcast, ESPN said the medical team was evaluating Hunter's right shoulder, but there was no immediate word from the Buffaloes on his injury. A press box announcement at halftime said both Hunter and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. were questionable to return with unspecified injuries.

Hunter has rarely taken off a snap this season and is in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race.

Last season, Hunter missed three games with a lacerated liver after taking a hard hit against Colorado State.

Hunter had three catches for 26 yards and one tackle Saturday night before leaving. That gave him 49 receptions for 587 yards and two touchdowns on the season, along with 16 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble on defense.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

