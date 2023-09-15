College Football
Colorado State vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream, time, how to watch – September 16
College Football

Colorado State vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream, time, how to watch – September 16

Updated Sep. 15, 2023 11:48 a.m. ET

The Colorado Buffaloes play on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field.

Go to ESPN to see this game live.

Learn more about the Colorado State Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Colorado

ADVERTISEMENT
  • When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
  • Location: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Watch on ESPN

Colorado State's 2023 schedule

  • Sept. 2: Washington State 50, Colorado State 24
  • Sept. 16: at Colorado
  • Sept. 23: at Middle Tennessee
  • Sept. 30: vs. Utah Tech
  • Oct. 7: at Utah State
  • Oct. 14: vs. Boise State
  • Oct. 21: at UNLV
  • Oct. 28: vs. Air Force
  • Nov. 3: at Wyoming
  • Nov. 11: vs. San Diego State
  • Nov. 18: vs. Nevada
  • Nov. 25: at Hawaii

Rams stats to know

2018: The last year CSU defeated a Power 5 opponent (defeated Arkansas 34-27)

14-35: CSU's record against Power 5 opponents in the BCS/CFP era

6-14: CSU's record against Colorado since 2000. The Rams have not beaten the Buffaloes since 2014

Colorado's 2023 schedule

Buffaloes stats to know

18: Colorado's highest ranking in the AP poll since 2016. 

451.5: Passing yards per game by QB Shedeur Sanders who leads FBS. Sanders has the most passing yards by any Colorado player in a two-game span in school history (903 yards).

2019: Colorado's 22-point win over Nebraska was its largest in the series since 2001, and its first win vs. a Big Ten opponent since 2019.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Will Colorado cover the spread against Colorado State? Odds, predictions

Will Colorado cover the spread against Colorado State? Odds, predictions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes