Colorado State vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream, time, how to watch – September 16
The Colorado Buffaloes play on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field.
Go to ESPN to see this game live.
Learn more about the Colorado State Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Colorado
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Watch on ESPN
Colorado State's 2023 schedule
- Sept. 2: Washington State 50, Colorado State 24
- Sept. 16: at Colorado
- Sept. 23: at Middle Tennessee
- Sept. 30: vs. Utah Tech
- Oct. 7: at Utah State
- Oct. 14: vs. Boise State
- Oct. 21: at UNLV
- Oct. 28: vs. Air Force
- Nov. 3: at Wyoming
- Nov. 11: vs. San Diego State
- Nov. 18: vs. Nevada
- Nov. 25: at Hawaii
Rams stats to know
2018: The last year CSU defeated a Power 5 opponent (defeated Arkansas 34-27)
14-35: CSU's record against Power 5 opponents in the BCS/CFP era
6-14: CSU's record against Colorado since 2000. The Rams have not beaten the Buffaloes since 2014
Colorado's 2023 schedule
- Sept. 2: Colorado 45, TCU 42
- Sept. 9: Colorado 36, Nebraska 14
- Sept. 16: vs. Colorado State
- Sept. 23: at Oregon
- Sept. 30: vs. USC
- Oct. 7: at Arizona State
- Oct. 13: vs. Stanford
- Oct. 28: at UCLA
- Nov. 4: vs. Oregon State
- Nov. 11: vs. Arizona
- Nov. 17: at Washington State
- Nov. 25: at Utah
Buffaloes stats to know
18: Colorado's highest ranking in the AP poll since 2016.
451.5: Passing yards per game by QB Shedeur Sanders who leads FBS. Sanders has the most passing yards by any Colorado player in a two-game span in school history (903 yards).
2019: Colorado's 22-point win over Nebraska was its largest in the series since 2001, and its first win vs. a Big Ten opponent since 2019.
