College Football Colorado State vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream, time, how to watch – September 16 Updated Sep. 15, 2023 11:48 a.m. ET

The Colorado Buffaloes play on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field.

Go to ESPN to see this game live.

Learn more about the Colorado State Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes .

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Colorado

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado

TV: Watch on ESPN

Colorado State's 2023 schedule

Sept. 2: Washington State 50, Colorado State 24

Sept. 16: at Colorado

Sept. 23: at Middle Tennessee

Sept. 30: vs. Utah Tech

Oct. 7: at Utah State

Oct. 14: vs. Boise State

Oct. 21: at UNLV

Oct. 28: vs. Air Force

Nov. 3: at Wyoming

Nov. 11: vs. San Diego State

Nov. 18: vs. Nevada

Nov. 25: at Hawaii

Rams stats to know

2018: The last year CSU defeated a Power 5 opponent (defeated Arkansas 34-27)

14-35: CSU's record against Power 5 opponents in the BCS/CFP era

6-14: CSU's record against Colorado since 2000. The Rams have not beaten the Buffaloes since 2014

Colorado's 2023 schedule

Buffaloes stats to know

18: Colorado's highest ranking in the AP poll since 2016.

451.5: Passing yards per game by QB Shedeur Sanders who leads FBS. Sanders has the most passing yards by any Colorado player in a two-game span in school history (903 yards).

2019: Colorado's 22-point win over Nebraska was its largest in the series since 2001, and its first win vs. a Big Ten opponent since 2019.

