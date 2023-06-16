College Football
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders faces possible foot amputation
College Football

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders faces possible foot amputation

Updated Jun. 16, 2023 6:38 p.m. ET

Deion Sanders might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues that forced him to have two toes amputated in 2021.

Sanders allowed camera crews with "Thee Pregame Show" to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he’s preparing for his first season as head football coach.

In at 11-minute segment released Friday on YouTube, Sanders met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs, Dr. Max Wohlauer and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold to discuss his daily pain levels and possible next steps.

"You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade," Jacobs said, adding that Sanders might not just lose another toe but "he could lose the foot."

"Well, I know what risks are," Sanders replied. "I only have eight toes. So, I’m pretty sure I understand."

Sanders said he has no feeling on the bottom of his left foot and said if a procedure is recommended, he wants to get it done right away because once the season starts he'll too busy.

"I want to do it this summer because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it," Sanders said. "This is the best downtime I have."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders missed three games at Jackson State in 2021 after having two toes amputated during the season.

Sanders took over the Buffaloes program in December following Colorado's 1-11 season in 2022. His hiring has led to a resurgence of interest in the program that's had just two winning seasons since 2016, one of those was a 4-2 mark during the pandemic season of 2020.

The Buffs sold out their spring game in April and the school has sold out its season ticket allotment for the first time in nearly three decades. Colorado opens at TCU on Sept. 2 and hosts former Big 12 rival Nebraska a week later at Folsom Field.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What NFL players and coaches do on their summer vacation

What NFL players and coaches do on their summer vacation

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes