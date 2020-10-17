College Football College Football's Top Plays: Week 7 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Welcome to Week 7 of the college football season, highlighted by two shocking upsets over top ranked programs in the afternoon and an evening matchup between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.

Check out the top plays from another jam-packed Saturday of college football. (All odds provided by FOX Bet.)

Mountaineers get over the hump

Kansas came to play early, starting with a forced West Virginia fumble on the Mountaineers' first drive of the game.

It was followed up by Jayhawks receiver Andrew Parchment showing off his concentration skills in securing a tipped pass for a 43-yard touchdown.

But soon after, the Mountaineers took over, as running back Leddie Brown provided a spark to the offense in the second quarter.

Leddie was on the loose for 231 total yards and two touchdowns, including an 87-yard house call.

West Virginia finished Kansas off with Leddie leading the way, 38-17.

Lawrence is next-level

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took down Georgia Tech 73-7, the most points for the Tigers in a road game since 1915 (94-0 at Furman).

Lawrence had five touchdown passes by the end of the first half alone. He finished the day completing 75 percent of his throws for 404 yards for five scores, including this 83-yarder to receiver Amari Rodgers.

And this pitch-fake perfect toss from Lawrence.

Clemson didn't have a single tight end catch a touchdown last season. This season, tight ends have hauled in five of Lawrence's 13 touchdown passes.

Clemson's seven passing touchdowns set a new school record.

The other Tigers

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix had a rough day, completing just 51.1 percent of his throws for one touchdown and three interceptions.

Even big-time plays like this couldn't bail Nix out in the 33-20 loss to South Carolina.

And in the victory, the Gamecocks came to play on both sides of the ball. Look no further than this grown-man catch via 5'10" wide receiver Shi Smith, who Moss'd his defender for the touchdown.

Smith became the first South Carolina player to have at least 10 catches in three-straight games, and the Gamecocks earned their first win over Auburn since joining the SEC.

Kentucky's defense is elite

What's better than one pick-six?

Well, two, of course – especially when the second is an 85-yarder to the house.

Kentucky added another pick after that, and now has nine interceptions in the last six quarters.

Punt execution goals

Kansas' Tyler Sumpter kicked it up and receiver TK Williams downed it on the one-inch line.

That's tough field position for the Mountaineers.

The fan-favorite big-man touchdown

Call this play the "jumbo package," with 300-pound Nyles Pickney bulldozing it in for the 1-yard score.

Touchdown: great.

Celebration: better.

Next up, the big-man interception

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills went horizontal for an unbelievable interception.

Oh my.

This Hurricane spun it like a tornado

Miami receiver Mike Harley scored a 38-yard touchdown in style with this super-slick move.

Devilishly good touchdown

Duke special teams showed up early, getting the block and scooping it up for the score.

Check out a few final scores across college football:

Make sure to check back for more top plays as they happen!

