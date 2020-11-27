College Football
College Football's Top Plays: Week 13 - Friday

2 hours ago

If you didn't get your football fill on Thanksgiving, there is plenty of college football to feast on the day after.

The day starts with a matchup between two ranked teams – No. 13 Iowa State at No. 17 Texas – and continues with another heavyweight bout between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 19 UNC.

Let's dig in.

Classiest tradition in college football

The Hawkeyes started the 'Kinnick Wave,' a tradition where both teams wave to the children watching from the windows of the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital that overlooks Kinnick Stadium at end of the first quarter.

Sam slings it

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger sent it on a rope to Brennan Eagles for 59 yards to bring the ball inside the five for first-and-goal.

Déjà Vu? Ehlinger unleased another deep bomb to Eagles – this time for a 45-yard pickup.

Sean Shaw is slippery

Iowa State's Sean Shaw scampered down the sideline and hit the spin move to find pay-dirt.

Classic one-hander

Iowa State tight end Shaun Beyer went up the seam and brought it down – fully extended – with just one hand.

Tyrone Tracy touchdown

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras sent it six yards to a wide-open Tyrone Tracy Jr. for six.

Came for the sack, stayed for the celebration

Latrell Bankston brought the pressure on third-and-6, sacking Sam Ehlinger.

But Bankston didn't stop there, showing off his big-man flexibility.

Dicaprio Bootle with the pick

Spencer Petras got shify in the pocket, but he didn't fool Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle, who took it away at the Iowa 42-yard line.

Failed fake

Texas' Dicker the kicker tried to trick the Cyclones, but Iowa State wasn't falling for it, as they stopped the Longhorns just short of the goal line.

Keep checking back throughout the day for more top plays!

