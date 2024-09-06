College Football
College Football 2-Minute Warning: Explaining timeout rule change for 2024
College Football

College Football 2-Minute Warning: Explaining timeout rule change for 2024

Published Sep. 6, 2024 2:25 p.m. ET

A significant change has been implemented in college football for the 2024 season: the introduction of a mandatory two-minute timeout. Keep reading to find out more information about this rule change and how it will affect the game:

How will college football’s two-minute timeout work?

Starting in the 2024 season, the referee will stop the game clock with exactly two minutes left in the second and fourth quarters when the game clock is running and the ball is not live. 

If the ball is live, the clock will be stopped as soon as the play has ended. This is similar to the NFL's two-minute warning which has been in place since 1942. 

ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA Football Rules Committee proposes new rules for next season | The Joel Klatt Show

NCAA Football Rules Committee proposes new rules for next season | The Joel Klatt Show

Will the two-minute timeout make college football games longer?

This rule change will not affect the length of college football games. The NCAA rulebook mandates that networks broadcasting college football games must hold back at least one media timeout to align with the two-minute timeout. If the game isn't televised, the timeout will last one minute, plus the referee's five-second notification and the 25-second play clock interval.

Why did the NCAA add the two-minute timeout?

"The two-minute timeout will allow all end-of-half and end-of-game timing rules to be simplified and synch up with this timeout," said Steve Shaw, the NCAA's secretary-rules editor back in March 2024. "This will also help broadcast partners to avoid back-to-back media timeouts."

This change in the timing rules of NCAA college football follows another change in 2023. Last Spring, the NCAA updated its approach to clock management on first downs. The rule was updated to include a running clock on first downs, except in the last two minutes in the second and fourth quarters. Previously, the clock was stopped until the offensive team reached the line of scrimmage.

Why is it called the two-minute timeout and not the two-minute warning?

Under the NCAA rules, this change is officially called the "two-minute timeout." However, most casual football fans will likely refer to it as a two-minute warning. The NCAA stated that the timeout is not meant to be a time warning from officials as it was back when first implemented in the NFL. Back then, a member of the officiating crew kept the game time and the stadium clock was unofficial. Although, this is no longer the purpose of the NFL's two-minute warning, they have stuck with the name.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State on top; Nebraska cracks top 25

2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State on top; Nebraska cracks top 25

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes