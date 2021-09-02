College Football No. 4 Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Top plays from college football Week 1 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football Week 1 is officially here and it's getting started with high-caliber teams taking the field.

Four games featuring ranked teams are on Thursday night's schedule, with the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on FOX as the marquee game on the docket.

Here are the top moments from Week 1.

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

It's a new era in Columbus, and C.J. Stroud is ready to take the reigns as the leader of the Buckeyes.

Stroud's teammates also sang his praises before his first career start.

For more up-to-date news on all things Buckeyes, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

All eyes were on Stroud early on, but it was running back Miyan Williams who stole the show on the Buckeyes' first drive, scoring on a 71-yard rushing touchdown.

For more up-to-date news on all things Golden Gophers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

After Ohio State scored the first 10 points of the game, the Golden Gophers responded with an impressive drive of their own.

First, running back Mohamed Ibrahim covered a fourth-down conversion with a 56-yard run to set up a passing touchdown from Tanner Morgan to Dylan Wright.

The offensive momentum carried over to the Golden Gopher's defense, with them intercepting C.J. Stroud on the very next Buckeyes' possession.

And they would capitalize off of the turnover, scoring on an Ibrahim rushing touchdown to take a 14-10 lead.

The Citadel Bulldogs vs. No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina struck early in the first quarter, drawing first blood with a touchdown from Shermari Jones.

For more up-to-date news on all things Chanticleers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

From that moment on, it was a rout for Coastal Carolina in the first half.

The Chanticleers accumulated 383 total yards of offense in the first half to build a 31-0 halftime lead.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bulldogs, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.