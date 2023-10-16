College Football
College Football Top 25 Week 8: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule
Updated Oct. 16, 2023 1:15 p.m. ET
Ranked squads are on the Week 8 college football schedule for 17 games, including No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC.
But Big Noon Kickoff will be in Columbus, Ohio for the biggest game on the slate, the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions squaring off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Both of these teams head into this matchup undefeated. Penn State hasn't been tested thus far this season, while the Buckeyes had to come back against Maryland and were in a nail biter against Notre Dame. Ohio State is a 4.5-point favorite.
Are you ready for college football action this week? If so, we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.
Week 8 Betting Lines & Game Info
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Buckeyes (-4.5)
- Moneyline: Buckeyes -192, Nittany Lions +160
- Total: 48.5 points
- Prediction: Ohio State 26, Penn State 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
Navy Midshipmen vs. No. 22 Air Force Falcons
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Falcons (-10)
- Moneyline: Falcons -360, Midshipmen +285
- Total: 37.5 points
- Prediction: Air Force 35, Navy 15
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Annapolis, Maryland
No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCF Knights
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Sooners (-18.5)
- Moneyline: Sooners -1200, Knights +750
- Total: 63.5 points
- Prediction: Oklahoma 48, UCF 13
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
No. 20 Missouri Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Tigers -265, Gamecocks +215
- Total: 59 points
- Prediction: Missouri 37, South Carolina 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Crimson Tide (-9.5)
- Moneyline: Crimson Tide -355, Volunteers +280
- Total: 47.5 points
- Prediction: Alabama 27, Tennessee 22
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Ducks (-19)
- Moneyline: Ducks -1350, Cougars +800
- Total: 60 points
- Prediction: Oregon 38, Washington State 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
No. 23 Tulane Green Wave vs. North Texas Mean Green
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Green Wave (-19.5)
- Moneyline: Green Wave -1200, Mean Green +750
- Total: 62 points
- Prediction: Tulane 43, North Texas 17
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Hawkeyes (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Hawkeyes -205, Golden Gophers +170
- Total: 32.5 points
- Prediction: Iowa 27, Minnesota 15
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
Houston Cougars vs. No. 8 Texas Longhorns
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Longhorns (-22)
- Moneyline: Longhorns -1650, Cougars +950
- Total: 61.5 points
- Prediction: Texas 37, Houston 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Houston, Texas
No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Cavaliers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tar Heels (-23)
- Moneyline: Tar Heels -2400, Cavaliers +1200
- Total: 56.5 points
- Prediction: North Carolina 42, Virginia 16
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: The CW
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Auburn Tigers vs. No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Rebels (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Rebels -225, Tigers +185
- Total: 56.5 points
- Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 16 Duke Blue Devils
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Seminoles (-14)
- Moneyline: Seminoles -700, Blue Devils +500
- Total: 49 points
- Prediction: Florida State 27, Duke 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
No. 19 LSU Tigers vs. Army Black Knights
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-30)
- Moneyline: Tigers -8000, Black Knights +2200
- Total: 58 points
- Prediction: LSU 44, Army 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wolverines (-25)
- Moneyline: Wolverines -3200, Spartans +1400
- Total: 48 points
- Prediction: Michigan 35, Michigan State 10
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
No. 18 USC Trojans vs. No. 14 Utah Utes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Trojans (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Trojans -218, Utes +180
- Total: 56 points
- Prediction: USC 29, Utah 26
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
No. 5 Washington Huskies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Huskies (-28.5)
- Moneyline: Huskies -6500, Sun Devils +2000
- Total: 58.5 points
- Prediction: Washington 48, Arizona State 9
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Stanford Cardinal vs. No. 25 UCLA Bruins
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bruins (-16.5)
- Moneyline: Bruins -800, Cardinal +550
- Total: 55.5 points
- Prediction: UCLA 31, Stanford 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Stanford, California
