College Football College Football Top 25 Week 8: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule Updated Oct. 16, 2023 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ranked squads are on the Week 8 college football schedule for 17 games, including No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC.

But Big Noon Kickoff will be in Columbus, Ohio for the biggest game on the slate, the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions squaring off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Both of these teams head into this matchup undefeated. Penn State hasn't been tested thus far this season, while the Buckeyes had to come back against Maryland and were in a nail biter against Notre Dame. Ohio State is a 4.5-point favorite.

Are you ready for college football action this week? If so, we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 8 Betting Lines & Game Info

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Buckeyes (-4.5)

Moneyline: Buckeyes -192, Nittany Lions +160

Total: 48.5 points

Prediction: Ohio State 26, Penn State 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Falcons (-10)

Moneyline: Falcons -360, Midshipmen +285

Total: 37.5 points

Prediction: Air Force 35, Navy 15

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Sooners (-18.5)

Moneyline: Sooners -1200, Knights +750

Total: 63.5 points

Prediction: Oklahoma 48, UCF 13

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-6.5)

Moneyline: Tigers -265, Gamecocks +215

Total: 59 points

Prediction: Missouri 37, South Carolina 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Crimson Tide (-9.5)

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -355, Volunteers +280

Total: 47.5 points

Prediction: Alabama 27, Tennessee 22

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Ducks (-19)

Moneyline: Ducks -1350, Cougars +800

Total: 60 points

Prediction: Oregon 38, Washington State 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Green Wave (-19.5)

Moneyline: Green Wave -1200, Mean Green +750

Total: 62 points

Prediction: Tulane 43, North Texas 17

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Hawkeyes (-5.5)

Moneyline: Hawkeyes -205, Golden Gophers +170

Total: 32.5 points

Prediction: Iowa 27, Minnesota 15

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Longhorns (-22)

Moneyline: Longhorns -1650, Cougars +950

Total: 61.5 points

Prediction: Texas 37, Houston 19

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Houston, Texas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tar Heels (-23)

Moneyline: Tar Heels -2400, Cavaliers +1200

Total: 56.5 points

Prediction: North Carolina 42, Virginia 16

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV Channel: The CW

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Rebels (-5.5)

Moneyline: Rebels -225, Tigers +185

Total: 56.5 points

Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Auburn, Alabama

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Seminoles (-14)

Moneyline: Seminoles -700, Blue Devils +500

Total: 49 points

Prediction: Florida State 27, Duke 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-30)

Moneyline: Tigers -8000, Black Knights +2200

Total: 58 points

Prediction: LSU 44, Army 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wolverines (-25)

Moneyline: Wolverines -3200, Spartans +1400

Total: 48 points

Prediction: Michigan 35, Michigan State 10

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Trojans (-5.5)

Moneyline: Trojans -218, Utes +180

Total: 56 points

Prediction: USC 29, Utah 26

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Los Angeles, California

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Huskies (-28.5)

Moneyline: Huskies -6500, Sun Devils +2000

Total: 58.5 points

Prediction: Washington 48, Arizona State 9

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1

Location: Seattle, Washington

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bruins (-16.5)

Moneyline: Bruins -800, Cardinal +550

Total: 55.5 points

Prediction: UCLA 31, Stanford 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 21

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Stanford, California

&amp;nbsp;

&amp;nbsp;

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more