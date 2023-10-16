College Football
North Carolina State v Clemson
College Football Top 25 Week 8: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule

Updated Oct. 16, 2023 1:15 p.m. ET

Ranked squads are on the Week 8 college football schedule for 17 games, including No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC.

But Big Noon Kickoff will be in Columbus, Ohio for the biggest game on the slate, the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions squaring off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.   

Both of these teams head into this matchup undefeated. Penn State hasn't been tested thus far this season, while the Buckeyes had to come back against Maryland and were in a nail biter against Notre Dame. Ohio State is a 4.5-point favorite. 

Are you ready for college football action this week? If so, we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Week 8 Betting Lines & Game Info

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Buckeyes (-4.5)
  • Moneyline: Buckeyes -192, Nittany Lions +160
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Prediction: Ohio State 26, Penn State 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

Navy Midshipmen vs. No. 22 Air Force Falcons

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Falcons (-10)
  • Moneyline: Falcons -360, Midshipmen +285
  • Total: 37.5 points
  • Prediction: Air Force 35, Navy 15

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Annapolis, Maryland

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners vs. UCF Knights

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Sooners (-18.5)
  • Moneyline: Sooners -1200, Knights +750
  • Total: 63.5 points
  • Prediction: Oklahoma 48, UCF 13

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma

No. 20 Missouri Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-6.5)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -265, Gamecocks +215
  • Total: 59 points
  • Prediction: Missouri 37, South Carolina 23

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Columbia, Missouri

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Crimson Tide (-9.5)
  • Moneyline: Crimson Tide -355, Volunteers +280
  • Total: 47.5 points
  • Prediction: Alabama 27, Tennessee 22

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Ducks (-19)
  • Moneyline: Ducks -1350, Cougars +800
  • Total: 60 points
  • Prediction: Oregon 38, Washington State 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Eugene, Oregon

No. 23 Tulane Green Wave vs. North Texas Mean Green

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Green Wave (-19.5)
  • Moneyline: Green Wave -1200, Mean Green +750
  • Total: 62 points
  • Prediction: Tulane 43, North Texas 17

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Hawkeyes (-5.5)
  • Moneyline: Hawkeyes -205, Golden Gophers +170
  • Total: 32.5 points
  • Prediction: Iowa 27, Minnesota 15

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Houston Cougars vs. No. 8 Texas Longhorns

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Longhorns (-22)
  • Moneyline: Longhorns -1650, Cougars +950
  • Total: 61.5 points
  • Prediction: Texas 37, Houston 19

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Houston, Texas

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tar Heels (-23)
  • Moneyline: Tar Heels -2400, Cavaliers +1200
  • Total: 56.5 points
  • Prediction: North Carolina 42, Virginia 16

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Auburn Tigers vs. No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Rebels (-5.5)
  • Moneyline: Rebels -225, Tigers +185
  • Total: 56.5 points
  • Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Auburn, Alabama

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Seminoles (-14)
  • Moneyline: Seminoles -700, Blue Devils +500
  • Total: 49 points
  • Prediction: Florida State 27, Duke 23

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida

No. 19 LSU Tigers vs. Army Black Knights

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-30)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -8000, Black Knights +2200
  • Total: 58 points
  • Prediction: LSU 44, Army 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wolverines (-25)
  • Moneyline: Wolverines -3200, Spartans +1400
  • Total: 48 points
  • Prediction: Michigan 35, Michigan State 10

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Location: East Lansing, Michigan

No. 18 USC Trojans vs. No. 14 Utah Utes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Trojans (-5.5)
  • Moneyline: Trojans -218, Utes +180
  • Total: 56 points
  • Prediction: USC 29, Utah 26

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

No. 5 Washington Huskies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Huskies (-28.5)
  • Moneyline: Huskies -6500, Sun Devils +2000
  • Total: 58.5 points
  • Prediction: Washington 48, Arizona State 9

How to Watch

Stanford Cardinal vs. No. 25 UCLA Bruins

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bruins (-16.5)
  • Moneyline: Bruins -800, Cardinal +550
  • Total: 55.5 points
  • Prediction: UCLA 31, Stanford 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Stanford, California
