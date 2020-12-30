College Football What You Need To Know: CFP Bowl Games 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Everyone wants to start the New Year off right, and there's no better way than with some elite college football action.

So grab some popcorn and settle in, because January kicks off with a jam-packed college football bowl game slate, beginning with two semifinal games on January 1.

Here's everything you need to know about the College Football Playoff (with all odds via FOX Bet).

SEMIFINALS

College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One

Who: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

When: Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Odds: Alabama -20; total over/under: 65.5

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Who: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

When: Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Odds: Clemson -7.5; total over/under: 67

This year looks a little different. The semifinals will still take place on the traditional New Year's Day date, but due the COVID-19 restrictions in the state of California, the Rose Bowl matchup was moved to Texas.

It marks only the second Rose Bowl Game in history to take place outside of Pasadena, California.

The winners will then meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

When: Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Here's what else you need to know:

Who's in and how?

The playoff features No. 1 Alabama (11-0) against No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1), while No. 2 Clemson (10-1) challenges No. 3 Ohio State (6-0).

They beat out No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) and No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2) in the eyes of the CFP committee.

What to watch for

It'll be a rematch for Clemson and Ohio State, as they met in the semifinals last season. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who won last year's matchup, has stirred the pot on social media ahead of the reunion.

The Sugar Bowl will also feature two top quarterbacks, the Tigers’ Trevor Lawrence and the Buckeyes’ Justin Fields.

The Rose Bowl has plenty of drama too, as the Fighting Irish were chosen as a semifinalist even after their 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game.

Meanwhile, Alabama has rolled through the season, leading the nation in points per game while racking up at least 52 points in four of its last five contests.

What are the odds?

According to FOX Bet, Alabama is a 20-point favorite over Notre Dame, with an over/under point total set at 65.5.

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite over Ohio State, with an over/under total set at 67.

Will fans be allowed?

The Sugar Bowl will allow a limited capacity of 3,000 fans this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

There is no word on whether or not fans will be allowed in the relocated Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

What's the history of the playoff?

The CFB started the 2014-15 season on Jan. 1, 2015, when No. 1 Alabama challenged No. 4 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and No. 2 Oregon against No. 3 Florida State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Of the 28 playoff berths awarded, 20 have gone to four programs (Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State). In addition, a mere six teams have won a playoff game.

What about the other bowls?

The bowl game slate this year features fewer teams accepting invitations to play because of the pandemic, but there is still plenty of football ahead to enjoy.

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Wisconsin (-7.5) vs. Wake Forest

Noon ET on ESPN

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 6 Oklahoma (-3) vs. No. 7 Florida

8 p.m. ET on ESPN

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

No. 24 Tulsa (-2.5) vs. Mississippi State

Noon ET on ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Offerpad Arizona Bowl

No. 22 San Jose State (-10) vs. Ball State

2 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

West Virginia (-7) vs. Army

4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Mercari Texas Bowl

TCU (-4) vs. Arkansas

8 p.m. ET on ESPN

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Jan. 1

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 9 Georgia (-7) vs. No. 8 Cincinnati

Noon ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

No. 13 Northwestern (-3) vs. Auburn

1 p.m. ET on ABC

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Kentucky (-2.5) vs. No. 23 NC State

Noon ET on ESPN

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Outback Bowl

No. 11 Indiana (-7.5) vs. Ole Miss

12:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 10 Iowa State (-4.5) vs. No. 25 Oregon

4 p.m. ET on ESPN

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 5 Texas A&M (-7.5) vs. No. 13 North Carolina

8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

