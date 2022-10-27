College Football College football odds Week 9: How to bet Pittsburgh-North Carolina 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 4-3 Pittsburgh Panthers will travel to Chapel Hill to take on the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels in a competitive Week 9, college football showdown.

Pitt has had a disappointing season so far. After bringing in USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, the Panthers had high hopes for Kenny Pickett's replacement. Pitt's offense has been inconsistent, and with losses in two of their last three games, the Panthers could use an offensive spark against a subpar Tar Heel defense.

North Carolina's offense has been dynamic all year. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has passed for over 325 yards per game. Expect the passing attack to dominate this highly-anticipated ACC matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about Pittsburgh-North Carolina, from the point spread, moneyline and the total Over/Under.

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ACCN)

Point spread: North Carolina -3 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise, Pittsburgh covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.50 total); Pittsburgh +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.00 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64 .5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Pittsburgh is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) and 4-3 straight up (SU) this season. As a road underdog, the Panthers are 13-9-1 ATS and 7-16 SU under coach Pat Narduzzi.

North Carolina is 3-3-1 ATS and 6-1 SU this season. The Tar Heels are 12-6-1 ATS and 12-7 SU at home against ACC opponents since 2018.

Since 1978, North Carolina is 11-3 ATS and 9-5 SU when facing Pittsburgh.

