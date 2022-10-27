College Football
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Pittsburgh-North Carolina
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Pittsburgh-North Carolina

2 hours ago

The 4-3 Pittsburgh Panthers will travel to Chapel Hill to take on the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels in a competitive Week 9, college football showdown.

Pitt has had a disappointing season so far. After bringing in USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis, the Panthers had high hopes for Kenny Pickett's replacement. Pitt's offense has been inconsistent, and with losses in two of their last three games, the Panthers could use an offensive spark against a subpar Tar Heel defense.

North Carolina's offense has been dynamic all year. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has passed for over 325 yards per game. Expect the passing attack to dominate this highly-anticipated ACC matchup. 

Here's everything you need to know about Pittsburgh-North Carolina, from the point spread, moneyline and the total Over/Under.

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ACCN)

Point spread: North Carolina -3 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise, Pittsburgh covers) 
Moneyline: North Carolina -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.50 total); Pittsburgh +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Panthers
PITT
21
North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Pittsburgh is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) and 4-3 straight up (SU) this season. As a road underdog, the Panthers are 13-9-1 ATS and 7-16 SU under coach Pat Narduzzi.

North Carolina is 3-3-1 ATS and 6-1 SU this season. The Tar Heels are 12-6-1 ATS and 12-7 SU at home against ACC opponents since 2018.

Since 1978, North Carolina is 11-3 ATS and 9-5 SU when facing Pittsburgh.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Cincinnati-UCF
Cincinnati Bearcats

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Cincinnati-UCF

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 9: How to bet TCU-West Virginia
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet TCU-West Virginia

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Virginia Tech-NC State
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Virginia Tech-NC State

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 9: How to bet Ole Miss-Texas A&M
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet Ole Miss-Texas A&M

4 hours ago
College football odds Week 9: How to bet USC-Arizona
College Football

College football odds Week 9: How to bet USC-Arizona

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes