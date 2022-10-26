College Football College football odds Week 9: How to bet Kentucky-Tennessee 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kentucky Wildcats travel to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers in a Week 9 college football showdown between SEC East foes.

The Wildcats started off the season with a four-game winning streak before falling in back-to-back matchups to Ole Miss and South Carolina. Kentucky rebounded in Week 7 with 27-17 victory over Mississippi State.

On the other side of the ball are the Volunteers with a perfect 7-0 record. Their most recent win was a Week 8, 65-24 shellacking of UT-Martin.

Can Kentucky pull the upset this weekend in Neyland, or will the Vols keep rolling and remain undefeated?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kentucky and Tennessee, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -12.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Kentucky +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

This game has flashing warning sirens for Vols fans — a fan base that's already salivating about next week’s trip to Athens for the game of the year against undefeated Georgia.

We gave Tennessee out two weeks ago in this space against Alabama, and the Vols are now 6-1 ATS this season. They’re a juggernaut, but they haven’t faced a defense like Kentucky’s.

The Wildcats rank ninth in the country in scoring defense. They intercepted Florida’s Anthony Richardson twice and have allowed only two teams to exceed 200 passing yards in a game. Against Kentucky, no teams have topped 215. The Wildcats are 6-1 to the Under, and they won’t be able to win a shootout with Hendon Hooker and Tennessee.

Expect Kentucky QB Will Levis to keep this one close. The game has moved off of 13 and down to 12.5. The world will be on the Vols, so wait for the 13 to come back.

PICK: Kentucky (+13 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 13 points (or win outright)

