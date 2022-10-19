College Football College football odds Week 8: How to bet Mississippi State-Alabama 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for a college football Week 8 battle between SEC West foes.

The 5-2 Bulldogs have losses to LSU and to Kentucky. The Tide, however, suffered their first loss of the season in Week 7, falling to Tennessee 49-52 at Rocky Top.

Both squads are coming into the matchup fresh off losses. Which SEC West team gets back on track with a W in Week 8?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Mississippi State and Alabama, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -21 (Alabama favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)

Moneyline: -1667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Mississippi State +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Tough spot for the Bulldogs here, as they have to visit Tuscaloosa after the Tide just lost in Tennessee.

Worse yet, the Bulldogs run defense just got run over by Chris Rodriguez of Kentucky (30 carries, 196 yards) in a road loss. The offense struggled badly against UK (225 total yards) and needed a pick-6 to keep it close in the second half.

Think Alabama’s defense had a tough week at practice after giving up 569 yards of offense to the Vols? As such, the total has ticked down from 62 to 60.5.

Either way, look for an upset Bama team to take out their frustrations on Mississippi State.

Pick: Alabama (-21 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 21 points

