College Football
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Mississippi State-Alabama
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Mississippi State-Alabama

1 hour ago

The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide for a college football Week 8 battle between SEC West foes.

The 5-2 Bulldogs have losses to LSU and to Kentucky. The Tide, however, suffered their first loss of the season in Week 7, falling to Tennessee 49-52 at Rocky Top.

Both squads are coming into the matchup fresh off losses. Which SEC West team gets back on track with a W in Week 8?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Mississippi State and Alabama, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -21 (Alabama favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)
Moneyline: -1667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Mississippi State +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
MSST
6
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Tough spot for the Bulldogs here, as they have to visit Tuscaloosa after the Tide just lost in Tennessee. 

Worse yet, the Bulldogs run defense just got run over by Chris Rodriguez of Kentucky (30 carries, 196 yards) in a road loss. The offense struggled badly against UK (225 total yards) and needed a pick-6 to keep it close in the second half.

Think Alabama’s defense had a tough week at practice after giving up 569 yards of offense to the Vols? As such, the total has ticked down from 62 to 60.5. 

Either way, look for an upset Bama team to take out their frustrations on Mississippi State.

Pick: Alabama (-21 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 21 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Minnesota-Penn State
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Minnesota-Penn State

20 mins ago
College football odds Week 8: UCLA will cover, other best bets
College Football

College football odds Week 8: UCLA will cover, other best bets

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 8: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 8: Top 25 early lines

3 hours ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 8 College Football Pick 6 contest
College Football

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 8 College Football Pick 6 contest

4 hours ago
How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders
College Football

How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes