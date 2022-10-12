College Football
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Penn State-Michigan
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Penn State-Michigan

19 mins ago

The Penn State Nittany Lions travel to take on the Michigan Wolverines for the Big Noon Saturday Big Ten matchup between top 10 teams on FOX.

Penn State comes into this contest with a perfect 5-0 record. The Nittany Lions' most recent win was 17-7 victory over Northwestern. The Wolverines also come into this game with a perfect record. At 6-0, Big Blue's most recent W was a 31-10 win over Indiana.

So which team comes out on top in this FOX Big Noon Saturday showdown — the Nittany Lions or the Wolverines?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Penn State and Michigan from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -7 (Michigan favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Penn State covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Penn State +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
5
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Matchup of two undefeated teams from the Big Ten East, with the winner of this one best positioned to challenge Ohio State for the division’s place in the Big Ten title game. 

Michigan ranks fourth in the country in yards per play allowed (3.87) but has yet to face a ranked team. The Wolverines have steamrolled inferior opponents and have only trailed against Maryland. 

PSU QB Sean Clifford has been around long enough that he’s facing Michigan for the fourth time, and he has four TDs and zero interceptions against Jim Harbaugh defenses. Penn State has taken some money on the road, knocking this from 7.5 to a touchdown, but the total has risen from 50.5 to 51.5.

In a chess match between two very good (conservative) coaches — neither of whom will want their QB to make a mistake with so much on the line — I’d take a look at the first half under.

PICK: Under 24.5 points scored by both teams combined in the 1st half

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Minnesota-Illinois
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Minnesota-Illinois

3 mins ago
FOX Bet Super 6: $10,000 Big Noon Saturday featuring Penn State-Michigan
College Football

FOX Bet Super 6: $10,000 Big Noon Saturday featuring Penn State-Michigan

37 mins ago
College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines

39 mins ago
How Alex Grinch's defense has 'flipped the script' for No. 7 USC
College Football

How Alex Grinch's defense has 'flipped the script' for No. 7 USC

3 hours ago
Michigan-Penn State, USC-Utah: CFB Week 7 by the numbers
College Football

Michigan-Penn State, USC-Utah: CFB Week 7 by the numbers

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes