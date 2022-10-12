College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet Penn State-Michigan 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Penn State Nittany Lions travel to take on the Michigan Wolverines for the Big Noon Saturday Big Ten matchup between top 10 teams on FOX.

Penn State comes into this contest with a perfect 5-0 record. The Nittany Lions' most recent win was 17-7 victory over Northwestern. The Wolverines also come into this game with a perfect record. At 6-0, Big Blue's most recent W was a 31-10 win over Indiana.

So which team comes out on top in this FOX Big Noon Saturday showdown — the Nittany Lions or the Wolverines?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Penn State and Michigan from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -7 (Michigan favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Penn State +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Matchup of two undefeated teams from the Big Ten East, with the winner of this one best positioned to challenge Ohio State for the division’s place in the Big Ten title game.

Michigan ranks fourth in the country in yards per play allowed (3.87) but has yet to face a ranked team. The Wolverines have steamrolled inferior opponents and have only trailed against Maryland.

PSU QB Sean Clifford has been around long enough that he’s facing Michigan for the fourth time, and he has four TDs and zero interceptions against Jim Harbaugh defenses. Penn State has taken some money on the road, knocking this from 7.5 to a touchdown, but the total has risen from 50.5 to 51.5.

In a chess match between two very good (conservative) coaches — neither of whom will want their QB to make a mistake with so much on the line — I’d take a look at the first half under.

PICK: Under 24.5 points scored by both teams combined in the 1st half

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more