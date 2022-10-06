College Football
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Washington-Arizona State
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Washington-Arizona State

1 day ago

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Washington Huskies Saturday afternoon for a college football Week 6 Pac-12 showdown.

The 1-4 Devils got their first and only win in Week 1 when they defeated Northern Arizona 40-3. Since then, their skid includes losses to Oklahoma State, Eastern Michigan, Utah and USC

The Huskies, on the other hand, are 4-1. Washington's only L was a 40-32 loss to UCLA in Week 5.

Can State save what's left of the season and start winning again this weekend, or will Washington bounce back after losing to the Bruins last week?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Washington and Arizona State from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 21 Washington @ Arizona State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, PAC 12 Network)

Point spread: Washington -14 (Washington favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)
Moneyline: Washington -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Arizona State +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $500 total)
Total scoring over/under: 57. 5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:00 PM
PACN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
21
Washington Huskies
WASH
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Washington is back on the road after losing a game against UCLA that was more of a blowout than the final score suggests. 

The Huskies came into the game against the Bruins with a high-powered passing attack. And while the numbers ended up being good, the interceptions slowed them down. Washington’s passing attack is focused on attacking outside the numbers, and UCLA made Washington pay for that. It’s a blueprint I imagine Arizona State will follow. However, after a while, just like we saw against USC, the Sun Devils won’t be able to hold up all game.

Arizona State’s offense will be able to move the ball against Washington. The Sun Devils' rushing attack is first in explosiveness and 31st in rushing success overall. We just saw UCLA rush for 184 yards against Washington. Bruins' quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson rushed for 53 of those yards. Arizona State’s QB Emory Jones can rush the ball just as well, and I hope Arizona State uses him more often in this game. 

I think Washington is better and will win the game, but the Sun Devils cover.

PICK: Arizona State (+14 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 14 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL and college football odds: Best bets for Michigan-Indiana, Bears-Vikings
National Football League

NFL and college football odds: Best bets for Michigan-Indiana, Bears-Vikings

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Auburn-Georgia
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Auburn-Georgia

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Texas A&M-Alabama
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Texas A&M-Alabama

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Florida State-NC State
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Florida State-NC State

23 hours ago
Kansas, TCU, UCLA, others offer talent NFL scouts won’t want to miss in Week 6
College Football

Kansas, TCU, UCLA, others offer talent NFL scouts won’t want to miss in Week 6

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes