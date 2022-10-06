College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Washington-Arizona State 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Washington Huskies Saturday afternoon for a college football Week 6 Pac-12 showdown.

The 1-4 Devils got their first and only win in Week 1 when they defeated Northern Arizona 40-3. Since then, their skid includes losses to Oklahoma State, Eastern Michigan, Utah and USC.

The Huskies, on the other hand, are 4-1. Washington's only L was a 40-32 loss to UCLA in Week 5.

Can State save what's left of the season and start winning again this weekend, or will Washington bounce back after losing to the Bruins last week?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Washington and Arizona State from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 21 Washington @ Arizona State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, PAC 12 Network)

Point spread: Washington -14 (Washington favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)

Moneyline: Washington -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Arizona State +400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $500 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57. 5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Washington is back on the road after losing a game against UCLA that was more of a blowout than the final score suggests.

The Huskies came into the game against the Bruins with a high-powered passing attack. And while the numbers ended up being good, the interceptions slowed them down. Washington’s passing attack is focused on attacking outside the numbers, and UCLA made Washington pay for that. It’s a blueprint I imagine Arizona State will follow. However, after a while, just like we saw against USC, the Sun Devils won’t be able to hold up all game.

Arizona State’s offense will be able to move the ball against Washington. The Sun Devils' rushing attack is first in explosiveness and 31st in rushing success overall. We just saw UCLA rush for 184 yards against Washington. Bruins' quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson rushed for 53 of those yards. Arizona State’s QB Emory Jones can rush the ball just as well, and I hope Arizona State uses him more often in this game.

I think Washington is better and will win the game, but the Sun Devils cover.

PICK: Arizona State (+14 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 14 points (or win outright)

