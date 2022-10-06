College Football
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Tennessee-LSU
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Tennessee-LSU

1 day ago

The Tennessee Volunteers travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in a Week 6, SEC showdown between Top 25 teams.

The 4-0 Vols' most recent win was a 38-33 nail-biter over Florida. On the other side are the 4-1 Tigers. They're coming off a close 21-17 victory over Auburn. LSU's only L this season was a 24-23 loss to Florida State in Week 1.

Will Rocky Top keep its perfect record intact this weekend, or will the Bayou Bengals stay on a winning streak?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Tennessee and LSU, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -3 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Tennessee -149 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); LSU +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN
25
LSU Tigers
LSU

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread this season (ATS) and 4-0 straight up (SU). The Over has hit in three of the squad's games. Against ranked opponents since 2018, the Vols are 7-13 ATS and 5-15 SU.

LSU, on the other hand, has gone 3-2 ATS and 4-1 SU this season. This year, the Under has hit in four of the Tigers' games. When facing top 10 opponents since 2018, LSU is 12-3-1 ATS and 12-4 SU.

Are you ready to wager on some college football? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL and college football odds: Best bets for Michigan-Indiana, Bears-Vikings
National Football League

NFL and college football odds: Best bets for Michigan-Indiana, Bears-Vikings

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Auburn-Georgia
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Auburn-Georgia

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Texas A&M-Alabama
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Texas A&M-Alabama

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Florida State-NC State
College Football

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Florida State-NC State

23 hours ago
Kansas, TCU, UCLA, others offer talent NFL scouts won’t want to miss in Week 6
College Football

Kansas, TCU, UCLA, others offer talent NFL scouts won’t want to miss in Week 6

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes