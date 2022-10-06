College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Tennessee-LSU 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Volunteers travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in a Week 6, SEC showdown between Top 25 teams.

The 4-0 Vols' most recent win was a 38-33 nail-biter over Florida. On the other side are the 4-1 Tigers. They're coming off a close 21-17 victory over Auburn. LSU's only L this season was a 24-23 loss to Florida State in Week 1.

Will Rocky Top keep its perfect record intact this weekend, or will the Bayou Bengals stay on a winning streak?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Tennessee and LSU, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -3 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -149 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); LSU +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread this season (ATS) and 4-0 straight up (SU). The Over has hit in three of the squad's games. Against ranked opponents since 2018, the Vols are 7-13 ATS and 5-15 SU.

LSU, on the other hand, has gone 3-2 ATS and 4-1 SU this season. This year, the Under has hit in four of the Tigers' games. When facing top 10 opponents since 2018, LSU is 12-3-1 ATS and 12-4 SU.

