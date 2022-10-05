College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Purdue-Maryland 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Purdue will travel to Maryland for a Week 6 college football matchup between two Big Ten foes.

Both squads enter the third week of conference play with a 1-1 conference record and look to stay ahead of the pack with a win in Maryland's SECU Stadium.

The Boilermakers and Terrapins average over 30 points per game while giving up around three touchdowns per game. Who's going to come out on top?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Purdue and Maryland from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Purdue @ Maryland (Noon, ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Maryland -3 (Maryland favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Maryland -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Purdue +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

After upsetting Minnesota as a near double-digit dog, Purdue heads to College Park to face upstart Maryland and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Tua’s little brother leads a Terps offense that’s averaging 35 points per game, but Purdue has a quarterback, too. Sixth-year senior Aidan O’Connell was just okay in his first game back from a rib injury, but I really like his chances against a Maryland defense that’s giving up almost 400 yards per game.

And let’s give Purdue’s ‘D’ some credit. They forced three turnovers against the Golden Gophers and controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the game. If they do that against the Terps, they’ll be fine.

Maryland has covered its last four contests, but I think O’Connell makes more plays down the stretch in one of the better quarterback duels of the day.

Give me Purdue outright.

PICK: Purdue (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

