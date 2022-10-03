College Football
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Oregon State-Stanford
College Football

2 hours ago

The Oregon State Beavers will take on the Stanford Cardinal in a college football, Week 6 Pac-12 showdown on Saturday night.

The 3-2 Beavers are coming off two-consecutive losses to USC and Utah. Stanford, on the other hand, has only posted one win this season. The Cardinal's sole victory came in Week 1 against Colgate.

Will the Cardinal protect home turf in this Pac-12 After Dark battle and get their second win of the season? Or will the Beavers end their own losing streak and improve to 4-2?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Oregon State and Stanford from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Oregon State @ Stanford (11 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon State - 7 (Oregon State favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Stanford covers)
Moneyline: Oregon State -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Stanford +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This line reflects Oregon State losing back-to-back games against ranked opponents. Well, Stanford is not ranked, and the Cardinal stink. And that might be putting it nicely.

Stanford has not beaten an FBS opponent in 366 days since it took down Oregon in early October 2021. The last seven losses by Stanford, including three this season, have been by at least 13 points. The team does nothing well, and this is with a quarterback who will be drafted by the end of the third round.

On the other side, Oregon State is solid at 21 of 22 positions. As for the Beavers' record — well, they don't have a dynamic quarterback, and that will catch up to you when you play USC and Utah. However, quarterback play becomes less important when you’re playing a Stanford defense that allows opposing offenses to do as they please. The Beavers run the football and play action pass, and they'll do whatever they want at Stanford this weekend. Oregon State will be able to run the football and set up easy throws for the QB and will hum on offense. 

Defensively, State allowed only 17 points to USC. They did give up 42 to Utah, but two of those touchdowns on Saturday occurred on short fields after Oregon State interceptions.

The Beavers will have a get-right game on the Farm this weekend. Lay the points.

PICK: Oregon State (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

