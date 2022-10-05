College Football College football odds Week 6: How to bet Arkansas-Mississippi State 16 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A battle between two fast-paced offenses takes place in Starkville for a big Week 6 SEC West showdown.

Arkansas is coming off two-straight SEC losses against Alabama and Texas A&M. The Hogs are looking to get back on track this week, but a road matchup against Mississippi State won't make things any easier.

Coach Mike Leach and his Bulldogs are firing on all cylinders. Their up-tempo passing attack carried them to a 42-24 win in Week 5 against the Aggies.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Arkansas and Mississippi State from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Arkansas @ No. 23 Mississippi State (noon ET Saturday, SECN)

Point spread: Mississippi State -6.5 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.00 total); Arkansas +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I never thought Arkansas was a serious SEC contender.

This line opened Mississippi State -6 on Sunday in Las Vegas and it didn’t take long to get blasted through the 7 up to -8. That’s a pretty telling move against a team that was getting respected play against Alabama last weekend.

The Razorbacks are reeling right now after dropping two straight and I have my doubts about them being able to bounce back after getting physically and mentally dominated against the Tide. If they can’t get home against Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, it’ll be a long afternoon.

I like Mike Leach and Co. to win by double digits.

PICK: Mississippi State -8 (-110 at FOX Bet) to win by 8 or more points

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more