College football odds Week 6: How to bet Arkansas-Mississippi State
A battle between two fast-paced offenses takes place in Starkville for a big Week 6 SEC West showdown. 

Arkansas is coming off two-straight SEC losses against Alabama and Texas A&M. The Hogs are looking to get back on track this week, but a road matchup against Mississippi State won't make things any easier. 

Coach Mike Leach and his Bulldogs are firing on all cylinders. Their up-tempo passing attack carried them to a 42-24 win in Week 5 against the Aggies. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Arkansas and Mississippi State from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Arkansas @ No. 23 Mississippi State (noon ET Saturday, SECN) 

Point spread: Mississippi State -6.5 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: Mississippi State -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.00 total); Arkansas +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29.00 total)
Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arkansas Razorbacks
ARK
23
Mississippi State Bulldogs
MSST

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I never thought Arkansas was a serious SEC contender.

This line opened Mississippi State -6 on Sunday in Las Vegas and it didn’t take long to get blasted through the 7 up to -8. That’s a pretty telling move against a team that was getting respected play against Alabama last weekend.

The Razorbacks are reeling right now after dropping two straight and I have my doubts about them being able to bounce back after getting physically and mentally dominated against the Tide. If they can’t get home against Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, it’ll be a long afternoon.

I like Mike Leach and Co. to win by double digits.

PICK: Mississippi State -8 (-110 at FOX Bet) to win by 8 or more points

