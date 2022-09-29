College Football College football odds Week 5: How to bet Washington-UCLA 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Huskies travel south to face off with the UCLA Bruins in a college football Week 5 battle of undefeated Pac-12 teams.

Both squads have gotten off to impressive starts in 2022. The Huskies are coming off a 40-22 victory over Stanford in Week 4, and UCLA improved to 4-0 after defeating Colorado 45-17 last week.

But only one of these teams will get out of Week 5 with a perfect record intact. Which team survives Friday night's battle between the unbeaten — the Huskies or the Bruins?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Washington and UCLA from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 15 Washington @ UCLA (10:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN)

Point spread: Washington -3.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)

Moneyline: Washington -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); UCLA +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Two high-powered offenses playing in a Pac-12 After Dark game? Awesome.

I’ll grab the points.

Washington has the best offense in the country, and no one expected that. Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,388 yards in four games! The Huskies' lead running back, Wayne Taulapapa, is averaging 6.8 yards per attempt. Overall, this offense has produced 17 touchdowns on 20 first-half possessions. They are facing a rebuilt UCLA defense that hasn’t found its rhythm yet. The Bruins have played one of the weakest schedules in the country, yet they only rank 49th in defensive success rate. The one opponent that they did play that has a pulse in the passing game — the South Alabama Jaguars — was able to move the ball up and down the field with ease. Washington should have an advantage with its offense.

On the flip side, I think the Bruins could see some success against a Huskies' defense that has yet to see an offense close to UCLA’s.

UCLA’s offense ranks 19th in points per drive with their run-first approach. The Bruins are able to move the chains because they win on first and second down which helps them keep third down manageable. This is where Washington’s defense has issues. Washington has a difficult time stopping opponents on third down and has not been great when offenses enter the scoring zone on the field.

Also, with UCLA having a cupcake schedule through four weeks, I think we see all the plays Chip Kelly has been waiting to use.

This becomes a high-scoring game on Friday night.

PICK: Over 64.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

