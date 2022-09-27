College Football
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Michigan State-Maryland
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Michigan State-Maryland

1 hour ago

The Michigan State Spartans take on the Maryland Terrapins Saturday afternoon for a college football Week 5 matchup between Big Ten teams.

The Spartans' record over four weeks is .500. They enter this contest against Maryland with back-to-back losses to Washington and Minnesota. Maryland is 3-1. The Terps' lone loss came last week at Michigan, where they fell 34-27 to the Wolverines.

Will Sparty get a third win in Week 5, or will Maryland come out on top and improve to 4-1?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Michigan State and Maryland from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Michigan State @ Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1) 

Point spread: Maryland -7 (Maryland favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Maryland -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Michigan State +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
Maryland Terrapins
MD

Pick via FOX Sports Analyst Jason McIntyre:

We told you last week Michigan could overlook the Terps with a massive game against Iowa looming. And Maryland hung around until the fourth quarter, pulled within five with nine minutes left on the clock and eventually got the cover. And mind you, Maryland had two turnovers in Michigan territory and fumbled the opening kickoff. 

Anyway, this is a great spot for the Terps against a reeling Michigan State team that got embarrassed at home by Minnesota, losing 34-7. The Gophers didn’t punt. And the Spartans have given up more than 500 yards of offense in back-to-back games. 

After this game against Maryland, the Spartans have the toughest three-game stretch in the Big Ten. They face Ohio State, Wisconsin, and then they face the Wolverines at Michigan. 

Seven is a big number for the Terps to be laying, but the Spartans have had the OSU game next week circled for a year, a game they lost 56-7 last season. Maryland should pull away late.

PICK: Maryland (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

