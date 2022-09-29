College Football
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Oklahoma State-Baylor
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Oklahoma State-Baylor

1 hour ago

The Baylor Bears host the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the Big 12 rivals battle it out in college football Week 5 on FOX.

The 3-1 Bears have one blemish on their record. They fell to BYU 26-20 in Week 2. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are a perfect 3-0 coming into this matchup.

Can the Bears protect home turf and get a win over the Cowboys this weekend? Or will Oklahoma State add a fourth win to the win column?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Oklahoma State and Baylor from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 16 Baylor @ No. 9 Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX) 

Point spread: Baylor -2.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: Baylor -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Oklahoma State +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST
16
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Spencer Sanders vs. Blake Shapen should be a good one.

Sanders has struggled against Baylor – nine interceptions in three games – but Pokes head coach Mike Gundy has praised the quarterback’s progress when it comes to making quicker decisions and getting the ball out faster.

I, too, believe in the senior slinger and think Oklahoma State’s offense will make more plays than Baylor at the end of the day. This should be a close game in the fourth quarter, and I’ll take my chances with Sanders taking care of business in crunch time. 

Give me the Pokes outright.

PICK: Oklahoma State (+115 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win outright

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Michigan-Iowa
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Michigan-Iowa

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet North Carolina State-Clemson
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet North Carolina State-Clemson

6 hours ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Washington-UCLA
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Washington-UCLA

8 hours ago
College football odds Week 5: USC to cover, other best bets
College Football

College football odds Week 5: USC to cover, other best bets

8 hours ago
Michigan could sure use a Blake Corum moment vs. Iowa
College Football

Michigan could sure use a Blake Corum moment vs. Iowa

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes