College football odds Week 3: How to bet Georgia-South Carolina
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Georgia-South Carolina

12 hours ago

The Georgia Bulldogs travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks in a college football Week 3 contest between SEC East teams.

The undefeated Dawgs are coming off a 33-0 victory against Samford, while the 1-1 Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas

Can Georgia add another W to the win column as the team defends its national title, or will South Carolina spoil the party for the Bulldogs with an upset win in Columbia?

Here's everything you need to know about Georgia-South Carolina, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 1 Georgia @ South Carolina (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN) 

Point spread: Georgia -25 (Georgia favored to win by more than 25 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -2500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); South Carolina +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
1
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA
South Carolina Gamecocks
SCAR

Pick via FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre:

Through eight quarters, the Bulldogs have given up just three points. And that’s after losing five players to the first round of the NFL draft. So the better question isn’t whether the Bulldogs are going to cover against the Gamecocks but it's whether they give up a touchdown.

Georgia is the only team in the country to not yet allow a touchdown. The line went from 24.5 to 25, and now the point total has moved from 50.5 to 55. That probably has something to do with Spencer Rattler.

A year ago at this time, he was the leading Heisman candidate for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. Now Rattler has just two TDs and 3 INTs so far this season for the Gamecocks. It also has something to do with the fact South Carolina lost two defenders to torn ACLs against Arkansas. Now the Gamecocks face a Georgia offense that carved up Oregon with ease in the opener. 

Last week, Arkansas scored 44 points and rang up 457 yards against South Carolina. But will the Gamecocks defense show up at home? 

I’d continue to ride the best team in the country, first half and full game.

PICK: Georgia (-25 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 25 points

