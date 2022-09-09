College football odds Week 2: How to bet Tennessee-Pittsburgh 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tennessee hits the road to take on Pittsburgh in Week 2 of the college football season.

Both teams are coming off Week 1 wins. Tennessee demolished Ball State, 59-10, while Pittsburgh eked out a 38-31 win over West Virginia.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Saturday afternoon's Tennessee-Pittsburgh game, from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet ).

Related: Top plays from Week 1

No. 24 Tennessee @ No. 17 Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Tennessee -5.5 to win (Tenneseee favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Pittsburgh covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Pittsburgh +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson headline Joel Klatt's Top 10 teams for week 2 | Breaking The Huddle Joel Klatt reveals his top teams after week two, which features the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Baylor Bears.

With 59 points vs Ball State, Tennessee has scored 45-plus points in four consecutive games— tying a school record set during the final four games of the 1993 regular season. After outscoring opponents 190-51 in the first quarter in 2021, Tennessee continued its first-quarter dominance by outscoring Ball State, 17-0. They've now scored at least one touchdown in the first quarter in every game under head coach Josh Heupel (14 games).

Pittsburgh has won 15 of its past 19 games dating back to 2020. That span includes a 3-1 mark to close the 2020 season and last year's 11-3 record. Since taking over as Pittsburgh's head coach in 2015, Pat Narduzzi has directed the Panthers to 36 victories in ACC play, the third-highest win total during that span.

Pittsburgh has won the last three meetings between the two programs.

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

in this topic