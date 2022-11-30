College Football
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Coastal Carolina-Troy
Coastal Carolina (9-2, 6-2 in Sun Belt) and Troy (10-2, 7-1) will battle for the Sun Belt Conference title in Week 14 of the college football season.

The Chanticleers are fresh off a 47-7 loss to James Madison in Week 13 but hope to bounce back to win a conference title. 

The Trojans have won nine-straight games and are tied with South Alabama in the Sun Belt West Division, but a Week 8 defeat of South Alabama determined the tiebreaker. 

Who will take home the conference title and position themselves for a high-level bowl game?

Here's everything you need to know about Coastal Carolina and Troy, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

Coastal Carolina vs Troy (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Troy -10.5 (Troy favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Coastal Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Troy -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Coastal Carolina +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Troy is 9-3 against the spread (ATS) and 10-2 straight up (SU) this season, and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Trojans have gone Under in the Over/Under in five of their last seven games. 

Coastal Carolina is 4-6-1 ATS and 9-2 SU this season, and is 12-2 SU in their last 14 games. 

The Chanticleers are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the Sun Belt conference. 

