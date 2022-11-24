College Football
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Baylor-Texas
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Baylor-Texas

42 mins ago

The Baylor Bears (6-5) and No. 23 Texas Longhorns (7-4) are jockeying for college football bowl position as the teams meet in a Big 12 Conference game on Friday.

Baylor was ranked No. 10 entering the season. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 79-28-4, but the Bears have won two of the past three contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Baylor and Texas, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

Texas vs. Kansas highlights
The Longhorns dominated the Kansas Jayhawks from start to finish.

Baylor at No. 23 Texas (noon ET Friday, FS1)

Point spread: Texas -8.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Baylor covers)
Moneyline: Texas -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Baylor +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 5:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR
23
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS

Insights from the FOX Sports Research Team:

The Bears are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past five games.

The Bears have hit the Over in the Over/Under (O/U) six times in their past eight games.

The Bears are 10-4-1 ATS in their past 15 games against the Longhorns.

The Longhorns are 8-4 ATS in their past 12 games.

The Longhorns have hit the Under in the O/U six ties in their past seven home games.

The Longhorns are 12-2 straight up (SU) in their past 14 home games against the Bears.

