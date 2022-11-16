College Football College football odds Week 12: How to bet Ohio State-Maryland 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to face the Maryland Terrapins for Week 12 of the college football season.

The Ohio State has a perfect 10-0 record and is ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) poll. Maryland comes into this Big Ten battle with a 6-4 record and on the heels of a 30-0 loss to Penn State.

Can the Buckeyes keep their perfect record intact in Week 12, or will the Terps protect home turf and pull the upset?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Ohio State and Maryland, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -27.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: N/A

Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

The Buckeyes have won the last five meetings by an average of 43 points. And that includes a 52-51 victory at College Park back in 2018.

Sheesh.

All that said, Ohio State has little incentive to run it up against lowly Maryland. I expect Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud to throw for two or three touchdowns in the first half, but that could be all she wrote. This could easily be a game where the backups play for the majority of the second half.

Backdoor cover, anybody?

It’s also worth noting that two of OSU’s best offensive weapons — Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson — didn’t suit up last weekend against Indiana. I highly doubt Ryan Day rushes them back for this weekend’s likely blowout when the Buckeyes clearly have much bigger fish to fry down the road.

If Maryland can score 17 or 20 points, that should be enough.

PICK: Maryland (+27.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 27.5 points (or win outright)

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more