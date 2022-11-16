College Football
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Kansas State-West Virginia
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Kansas State-West Virginia

The Kansas State Wildcats travel to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers for a Week 12 college football showdown.

The Wildcats come into this contest with a 7-3 record and on the heels of a 31-3 victory over the Baylor Bears. The Mountaineers are 4-6 and are riding the momentum of their 23-20 win over Oklahoma in Week 11.

Will K-State get the win in West Virginia this weekend? Or will the Mountaineers protect home turf and pull the upset at home?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kansas State and West Virginia, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia (2 p.m. ET Saturday, BIG 12/ESPN+)

Point spread: Kansas State -7 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); West Virginia +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Expect backup quarterback Will Howard to start for K-State.

Multiple Las Vegas oddsmakers told me there’s a minimal gap between Howard and a banged-up Adrian Martinez, so the line probably won’t budge if Martinez gets ruled out as expected. And honestly, after watching Howard light up Baylor for 31 points last week, it’s clear that he’s the better option. 

The big concern for West Virginia at this stage in the season is motivation. Armed with a 4-6 record, the Mountaineers are hanging by a thread for bowl eligibility and if they go down by a couple scores early, they might as well pull the pin. Don’t be surprised if K-State’s running attack has a big second half led by Deuce Vaughn.   

Lay the points with the Wildcats. 

PICK: Kansas State (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points 

