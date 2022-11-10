College Football College football odds Week 11: How to bet Maryland-Penn State 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Maryland and Penn State face off in Week 11 of the college football season in a Big Ten showdown on FOX.

The Maryland Terrapins come into this matchup with a 6-3 record and on the heels of a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin. Penn State's Nittany Lions are 7-2 and come into this contest after a decisive 45-14 victory over Indiana in Week 10.

Which Big Ten team gets a big win in Happy Valley?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Maryland and Penn State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Maryland at No. 14 Penn State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Penn State -10 (Penn State favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maryland +270 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Terps are simply trending in the wrong direction.

They’ve failed to cover in four straight games and their once-explosive offense has sputtered against superior competition. It’s one thing to move the ball against Northwestern and Indiana. But when you face Wisconsin at Camp Randall and only rack up 189 yards like they did last week, that's telling.

Meanwhile, Penn State will likely finish the regular season 10-2 with losses to Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are very good, and they've only been defeated by elite teams. They've tightened up their defense, and their running game should open up the entire offense this Saturday.

I’m not going to overthink this one.

PICK: Penn State (-10 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10 points

