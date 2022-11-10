College Football
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Indiana-Ohio State
The Indiana Hoosiers will face the Ohio State Buckeyes for a Week 11 college football battle between Big Ten teams.

The visiting Hoosiers are coming off a 45-14 loss to Penn State in Week 10. They also come into this matchup with a dismal 3-6 record. 

The Buckeyes, on the other hand, still have their perfect season intact. They struggled against Northwestern in Week 10 but ended up getting the 21-7 win.

Will Ohio State get to 10 wins on the season, or will Indiana pull the upset at the Shoe?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Indiana and Ohio State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet). 

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State (Noon ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Ohio State -40 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 40 points, otherwise Indiana covers)
Moneyline: N/A
Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Buckeyes were stunningly inept last week against lowly Northwestern. They barely won by a score of 21-7, and they didn't come close to covering in poor weather.

Playing so poorly in the weather has Buckeyes fans concerned about the upcoming Michigan game. But first, there’s a meeting with the horrendous Hoosiers, who are 40-point underdogs. 

I’ll take a gander on the total, and hope that Ryan Day calls off the dogs in the third quarter.

PICK: Under 58 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

