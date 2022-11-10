College Football
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Alabama-Ole Miss
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Alabama-Ole Miss

2 hours ago

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Ole Miss Rebels in a pivotal, SEC West battle in Week 11 of college football.

The 7-2 Tide are coming off a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Their Week 10 loss to the Tigers was the second of the season. Bama also fell 52-49 to Tennessee in Week 7.

Ole Miss is 8-1 and also has a loss to LSU. Currently, the Rebels are second in the SEC West and the Tide are third. Saturday's showdown could be key in determining whether LSU, Ole Miss or Bama ends up representing the West in December's SEC Championship game.

Which team comes out on top — the Tide or the Rebels?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Alabama and Ole Miss, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -12 (Alabama favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Ole Miss +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
11
Ole Miss Rebels
MISS


Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Tide have taken on some money as the number has ticked up from 11.5 to 12, but you have to wonder about the mindset of Alabama. 

Is the season over with two losses? If the Tide can’t get to the playoff, what’s the point? Many don’t want to hear that, but it’s the truth for a team that always goes to the playoff. 

Bryce Young is going to make millions as a top 5-pick. Bama's edge rusher Will Anderson might, too. Now you go on the road after a brutal loss and face an 8-1 Ole Miss team that started the season hot but has struggled defensively lately.

The total has gone up a point, and if you don’t think the defense shows up, rooting for offense is always fun.

PICK: Over 64.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 11: How to bet TCU-Texas
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet TCU-Texas

46 mins ago
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Kansas State-Baylor
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Kansas State-Baylor

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Maryland-Penn State
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Maryland-Penn State

2 hours ago
How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon
National Football League

How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Nebraska-Michigan
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Nebraska-Michigan

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes