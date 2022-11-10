College Football College football odds Week 11: How to bet Alabama-Ole Miss 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Ole Miss Rebels in a pivotal, SEC West battle in Week 11 of college football.

The 7-2 Tide are coming off a 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Their Week 10 loss to the Tigers was the second of the season. Bama also fell 52-49 to Tennessee in Week 7.

Ole Miss is 8-1 and also has a loss to LSU. Currently, the Rebels are second in the SEC West and the Tide are third. Saturday's showdown could be key in determining whether LSU, Ole Miss or Bama ends up representing the West in December's SEC Championship game.

Which team comes out on top — the Tide or the Rebels?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Alabama and Ole Miss, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -12 (Alabama favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Ole Miss +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined



Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:



The Tide have taken on some money as the number has ticked up from 11.5 to 12, but you have to wonder about the mindset of Alabama.

Is the season over with two losses? If the Tide can’t get to the playoff, what’s the point? Many don’t want to hear that, but it’s the truth for a team that always goes to the playoff.

Bryce Young is going to make millions as a top 5-pick. Bama's edge rusher Will Anderson might, too. Now you go on the road after a brutal loss and face an 8-1 Ole Miss team that started the season hot but has struggled defensively lately.

The total has gone up a point, and if you don’t think the defense shows up, rooting for offense is always fun.

PICK: Over 64.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

