College football odds Week 4: How to bet Stanford-Washington, pick

The 1-1 Stanford Cardinal travel to Seattle to take on the No. 18 Washington Huskies (3-0) in one of the most even college football rivalries in the country.

The all-time series is tied 44-44-4, with the Cardinal winning six of the past 10 meetings.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Cardinal-Huskies game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Stanford @ No. 18 Washington (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Washington -13.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: Washington -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Stanford +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

Under David Shaw, Stanford has 29 wins against ranked opponents, including five wins against ranked Washington teams.

The Cardinal are 0-9 against the spread (ATS) in their past nine games. The Cardinal are 4-1 ATS in their past five games against the Huskies.

The Huskies have scored on 14 out of 16 first-half possessions this season with 12 touchdowns.

The Huskies are 4-2 ATS in their past six games. The total has gone over in the over/under in four of the Huskies' past six games against the Cardinal.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Give me points in this Pac-12 After Dark contest.

Washington’s quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been fantastic through three weeks in Seattle. He’s completing 66% of passes for almost 1,100 yards. His average air yards per attempt is 11.6. The Huskies are pushing the ball downfield as much as possible, and against this Stanford defense, I don’t see this slowing down.

Stanford’s defense was gashed by USC. The Trojans had 63 offensive plays for 510 yards, including 341 yards through the air. I’m not quite sure why Stanford’s defensive performance would be any different in this game. They have one potential NFL player at corner. Otherwise, the Cardinal D is void of top-caliber talent.

Washington will score at will.

On the flip side, Stanford’s offense can move the ball. If not for two turnovers inside the 10-yard line, the Cardinal would have put up 40 against the Trojans. The Stanford offense debuted the slow mesh against USC, and now off a bye, I’d expect the offense to have fully adopted this offense.

When they're not running the ball, their offense is being powered by quarterback Tanner McKee. He's big and strong. He can throw the ball, and he will move the ball well on the Huskies' defense because Washington's D does not generate pressure. Also, I do not believe the Huskies have truly been tested upfront yet. Their rushing defense was poor last season, and Michigan State was not in a position with its offensive line to challenge this.

Stanford can do that. Washington will win this high-scoring contest, but I feel more comfortable taking the over than anything else.

PICK: Over 62 points scored combined by both teams at FOX Bet (at time of pick)

