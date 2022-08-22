College football odds: How to bet Nebraska-Northwestern

College Football
37 mins ago

Are you ready for some football? Week 0 of the college football season is finally here!

There are 11 games involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for Saturday.

The game of the week on FOX will have the world watching as the Nebraska Cornhuskers will play the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Series on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the top game of the week, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (all college football odds via FOX Bet).

Nebraska @ Northwestern (12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Nebraska -13 (Cornhuskers favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Wildcats cover)
Moneyline: Nebraska -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Northwestern +400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost sits down with RJ Young to talk about his quarterback room including Texas Longhorns transfer QB Casey Thompson. Then Frost details how he's preparing his Cornhuskers to take on the Northwestern Wildcats Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland. Frost also shares his thoughts on the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins joining the Big Ten, and how he feels about the future of college football.

The Cornhuskers lead the all-time series against the Wildcats 9-6, including a 56-7 win in Lincoln, Neb., on Oct. 21, 2021.

You probably didn't know this — the teams first played on Nov. 27, 1902, a 12-0 Cornhuskers win in Lincoln.

The Big Ten Conference West Division rivals each finished 3-9 overall, 1-8 in Big Ten play last season.

Running back Evan Hull, who rushed for 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns last season, returns for the Wildcats.

RELATED: Teams with best CFP odds

 Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski is projected as a possible first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cornhuskers will be led by quarterback Casey Thompson, a transfer from Texas. Thompson was 165-for-261 passing (63.2%) for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season for the Longhorns.

Thompson replaces Adrian Martinez, who started 38 games for Nebraska but transferred to Kansas State. Martinez is one of two college QBs who enter 2022 with at least 8,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in his career.

"There is growing expectation Nebraska will do well this season with their new quarterback, Texas transfer Casey Thompson," FOX Bet senior trader Tieme Wesselink stated. "We have also seen movement in their season win total."

PARLAY PICK: Nebraska -12.5 and over 50.5 combined points scored

