College football odds: How to bet Georgia vs. Alabama, point spread, more

46 mins ago

A berth in the College Football Playoff (CFP) awaits the winner – and even possibly the loser – of Saturday's SEC championship game between the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs and 11-1 Alabama Crimson Tide in Atlanta.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our gambling expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama (4 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -6 (Georgia favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Alabama covers)
Moneyline: Georgia is -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Alabama is +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

The winner of the SEC championship game will earn one of four berths in the CFP.

If Georgia loses to Alabama, the Bulldogs likely will receive a CFP invite.

If the Crimson Tide lose to the Bulldogs, depending on how other conference title games play out, two-loss Alabama still could be one of the four teams playing for the national championship.

Alabama has won six in a row over Georgia, including three games played in Atlanta — SEC championship games in 2018 and 2012 and the national championship game following the 2017 season.

The Bulldogs have kept a firm grip on the No. 1 ranking, thanks to their standout defense which leads the country in fewest points allowed per game.

Georgia has allowed an average of 6.9 points per game this season, 8.1 per game fewer than the next best scoring defense of the Clemson Tigers.

The Bulldogs also lead the country in fewest yards allowed per game (230.4).

Georgia's defense features four players with more than 50 tackles this season – Channing Tindall (57), Nakobe Dean (56), Lewis Cine (54) and Quay Walker (51).

That defense should carry the Bulldogs not just past Alabama but all the way to the national title.

"Georgia's got the best defense maybe in the modern era of college football. ...  I think you should put your money on Georgia (to win it all)," FOX Bet Live's Clay Travis said.

Alabama is led by Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Young. The sophomore quarterback is 288-for-418 passing (68.9 percent) for 3,901 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Alabama doesn't just move the ball through the air. Senior running back Brian Robinson has 1,016 rushing yards on 207 carries (4.9 yards per carry) with 14 rushing touchdowns.

Stats and Trends

The Bulldogs have eight wins against the spread (ATS) in 12 games this season.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

The Bulldogs have hit the over in the over/under five times in 12 games this season.

The Crimson Tide has six wins ATS in 12 games this season.

The Crimson Tide has hit the over in the over/under five times in 12 games this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in 10 of 12 games this season.

FOX Bet Live's Clay Travis: "I expect to see Georgia whip Alabama because I don't think Alabama is that good. They won by six over LSU, seven over Arkansas, they were lucky to get past Auburn this past weekend (in four overtimes)."

PICK: Georgia (-6 on FOX Bet) to win by more than 6 points

