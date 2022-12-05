College Football
College football odds: Georgia opens as favorite to win CFP title
The Georgia Bulldogs are heavy favorites to repeat as college football national champions in the latest odds at FOX Bet.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (13-0), the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings, will play the No. 4 Ohio State Bulldogs (11-1) in a CFP semifinal in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 31. The Dawgs are -149 (get $10 to win $17.71 total) to win it all.

The Buckeyes were the top-ranked team until they lost to Michigan in their regular-season final Nov. 26.

Georgia and Ohio State face off in Peach Bowl

Joel Klatt breaks down the Peach Bowl matchup between Georgia and Ohio State.

The No. 2 Wolverines (13-0) will play the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl in the other CFP semifinal on Dec. 31.

Looking for a long shot? The Horned Frogs were +8000 in mid-October and are currently at +1500.

The winners will meet for the national title at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles on Jan. 9.

Here are the national title odds for the four CFP semifinalists via FOX Bet.

2022-23 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS (via FOX Bet*)

Georgia Bulldogs: -149 (bet $10 to win $17.71 total)
Michigan Wolverines: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Ohio State Buckeyes: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
TCU Horned Frogs: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

* odds as of 12/5/2022

Michigan matched up against TCU in Fiesta Bowl

Joel Klatt breaks down the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU.

Head on over to FOX Bet now to place your bets on the next college football national champion!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

