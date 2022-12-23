College Football
Texas Tech-Ole Miss best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Texas Tech-Ole Miss best bet, odds and how to bet

22 mins ago

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) will face the Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC) in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

In the Red Raiders' first season under Joey McGuire, they finished their regular season on a high. They won three-straight games despite quarterback changes throughout the season due to injury. Texas Tech's last win of the season came in a 51-48 thriller over Oklahoma

The Rebels didn't end their season on a good note. They dropped four of their last five games after starting the year 7-0 under Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss running game has caused problems for opposing defenses all season, ranking 10th in yards per rush attempt (5.4). Leading the rushing attack was Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns this year. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Texas Tech and Ole Miss, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (9 p.m. ET Wednesday, December 28, ESPN)

Point spread: Ole Miss -3.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total);Texas Tech +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 69.5 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 2:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Texas Tech Red Raiders
TEXTCH
Ole Miss Rebels
MISS

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

The Red Raiders will have their hands full with Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, who enjoyed the best season by a true freshman this season. 

PICK: Ole Miss (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 16: How bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Packers-Dolphins
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: How bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Packers-Dolphins

1 day ago
NFL size, Olympic speed: Michigan among top suitors for phenom Nyckoles Harbor
College Football

NFL size, Olympic speed: Michigan among top suitors for phenom Nyckoles Harbor

1 day ago
2023 National Signing Day: Ohio State, Notre Dame among those with work to do
College Football

2023 National Signing Day: Ohio State, Notre Dame among those with work to do

1 day ago
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games
College Football

College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games

1 day ago
College football transfer portal tracker: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders to Colorado
College Football

College football transfer portal tracker: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders to Colorado

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes