College Football
College football odds: Bettors backing surprise name to win Heisman College football odds: Bettors backing surprise name to win Heisman
College Football

College football odds: Bettors backing surprise name to win Heisman

2 hours ago

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young are two of the marquee quarterbacks in college football, so it's no surprise they are the preseason betting favorites to win the Heisman Trophy at FOX Bet.

Young won the Heisman last season and is trying to become the first repeat winner since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75. Stroud also had a great year, finishing fourth in the voting and is the highest-voted returning player behind Young. 

But, when it comes to gambling, a lesser-known QB is generating a ton of betting action at a popular sportsbook. Let's dive into the fun.

RELATED: Odds for Heisman Trophy

Currently, quarterback Myles Brennan from the LSU Tigers is leading in both tickets and handle to win the Heisman Trophy at Caesars Sportsbook.

How much of a surprise is the QB? He may not even be his team's starting quarterback this season.

The fifth-year senior has played in only 20 games over the last four seasons, starting just three games in 2021. He is 121-for-201 passing (60.2%) for 1,712 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in his career.

And Brennan faces competition from Jayden Daniels, who enrolled at LSU from the transfer portal after starting 28 games for Arizona State.

For comparison's sake, 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow was 403-for-527 passing (76.3%) for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions. In one season.

Brennan has been gaining traction at Caesars Sportsbook and currently is +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) at FOX Bet.

So why all the hype on the QB who entered the transfer portal in November but changed his mind? 

"College sports rule Louisiana and rightly so," said Craig Mucklow, Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading. "The public taking the marquee QBs in a market dominated by QB winners in the past is no surprise and the Louisiana faithful are following their belief in these players with significant wagers. 

"We will be watching Brennan very closely all season and expect more wagers to come in on him following success on the field."

Another surprising long shot garnering a lot of Heisman betting attention at FOX Bet is Alabama All-American linebacker Will Anderson.

Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player) and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after leading the nation with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss.

Historically, the only defensive player to win the Heisman was Michigan's Charles Woodson in 1997. Woodson, now an analyst at FOX Sports, also returned kicks and caught passes.

"Personally, I think Anderson has the best shot at winning the Heisman out of any defensive player in the last decade, "FOX Bet Sports Trader AJ Devine stated. "He's just an absolute freak."

Here's everything you need to know about the odds for the Heisman Trophy (odds via FOX Bet). For more NFL odds, check out the title odds for the upcoming season at FOX Bet.

HEISMAN ODDS AT FOX BET

Myles Brennan to win Heisman: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Will Anderson to win Heisman: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Per FOX Sports Research, here were the odds heading into Week 1 for the past eight Heisman winners:

2021: Bryce Young (+800)
2020: DeVonta Smith (+10,000)
2019: Joe Burrow (+4000)
2018: Kyler Murray (+3000)
2017: Baker Mayfield (+1000)
2016: Lamar Jackson (+10,000)
2015: Derrick Henry (+2500)
2014: Marcus Mariota (+425)

So do you want to take a flyer on a long shot to win the Heisman? If so, head over to FOX Bet now!

Looking for even more college football content? Head over to the college football section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College football odds: Heisman futures for Young, Stroud and more
College Football

College football odds: Heisman futures for Young, Stroud and more

1 day ago
Who is the best quarterback in college football right now?
College Football

Who is the best quarterback in college football right now?

1 day ago
College football odds: Three over/under win total bets to make now
College Football

College football odds: Three over/under win total bets to make now

2 days ago
CJ Carr, grandson of former UM coach, commits to Notre Dame
College Football

CJ Carr, grandson of former UM coach, commits to Notre Dame

5 days ago
Big 12 adding UCF, Cincinnati, Houston in 2023 as AAC clears way
College Football

Big 12 adding UCF, Cincinnati, Houston in 2023 as AAC clears way

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes