College football odds: Early 2022 Heisman Trophy winner lines

The Alabama Crimson Tide officially has its first Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in Bryce Young. Now, he's the favorite to run it back next season.

With the 2021 Heisman decided, FOX Bet has released early odds on the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, and Young is the betting favorite at +200. Of course, no one's won back-to-back Heismans since Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975, and he's the only player to ever win two.

So who else is on the list of early favorites to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy? Here are the odds on the top 10 contenders via FOX Bet.

2022 Heisman Trophy winner odds (via FOX Bet)*

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Spencer Rattler, QB: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Caleb Williams, QB, Oklahoma: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

JT Daniels, QB, Georgia: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

*Odds as of 10 p.m. ET on 12/11/2021

A few things to keep in mind:

Eight of the past 10 Heisman Trophy winners have been quarterbacks, with the exceptions being DeVonta Smith (wide receiver) in 2020 and Derrick Henry (running back) in 2015 — both for Alabama.

The only Heisman Trophy winner since the College Football Playoff's debut for the 2013 season whose team did not make the Playoff was Lamar Jackson with Louisville in 2016.

Three of the past 10 Heisman winners have attended Alabama (Young, Smith, Henry), and two went to Oklahoma (Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, back-to-back winners in 2017 and 2018).

The only defensive player to win the award is Charles Woodson in 1997; the Michigan superstar was also a punt returner and occasional wide receiver who had multiple "Heisman moments" in The Game against Ohio State that season, returning a punt for a touchdown and scoring on a 37-yard catch.

