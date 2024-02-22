College Football
College football early signing period reportedly moving ahead of transfer portal window
College Football

College football early signing period reportedly moving ahead of transfer portal window

Updated Feb. 22, 2024 7:45 p.m. ET

College football's early signing period will likely be moved up to an earlier date in December, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The report noted that such a move would result in the signing period coming ahead of the winter transfer portal window.

"The biggest reason we’re doing this is to clear up the football recruiting calendar so the signing period and the transfer portal don’t overlap," Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill told The Athletic. "The feedback we’ve received from all coaches is that December is a mess.

"Especially with the expansion of the CFP coming next year, that just creates more chaos in December. This should help."

ADVERTISEMENT

First-round playoff games will be played on the weekend of Dec. 21, so teams will be preparing for important games while also navigating the transfer portal, coach movement and early signing day. The hope is that this change will clear up some of the chaos.

No decision has been finalized.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: With 12-team playoff set, CFP already discussing possibly more teams for 2026 and beyond

With 12-team playoff set, CFP already discussing possibly more teams for 2026 and beyond

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes