College football early signing period reportedly moving ahead of transfer portal window

College football's early signing period will likely be moved up to an earlier date in December, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The report noted that such a move would result in the signing period coming ahead of the winter transfer portal window.

"The biggest reason we’re doing this is to clear up the football recruiting calendar so the signing period and the transfer portal don’t overlap," Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill told The Athletic. "The feedback we’ve received from all coaches is that December is a mess.

"Especially with the expansion of the CFP coming next year, that just creates more chaos in December. This should help."

First-round playoff games will be played on the weekend of Dec. 21, so teams will be preparing for important games while also navigating the transfer portal, coach movement and early signing day. The hope is that this change will clear up some of the chaos.

No decision has been finalized.

