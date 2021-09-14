Two young Oregon fans share the story of their rubber duck troll at Ohio State

College Football
The biggest win of the college football season thus far might very well be Oregon's 35-28 triumph over Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus.

It marked a statement win for the Pac-12 conference while announcing Oregon as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.

While the Oregon Ducks took a stand with their play, a statement was also left on the field by Oregon fans after the game. That came in the form of a rubber duck placed in the middle of the Ohio State logo at midfield.

It was discovered after the game by Charlotte Wilder and the FOX Sports Digital crew, who were in Columbus as part of the Dos Equis Ultimate College Football Road Trip.

Who put the duck there?!?

Given that Wilder found the duck, some online thought she placed it. Actually, she discovered who the real masterminds were — and chatted with them after their father reached out to her.

The culprits turned out to be a pair of brothers, 11-year-old Dublin and 9-year-old Brixton, who managed to pull off one of the biggest viral moments of the young college football season. 

They took the time to share their story.

"Before the game, we went to a tailgate, and they gave us little rubber ducks," Dublin said. "At the very end of the game, players were giving us high-fives, and I gave one of the ducks to them. Fast-forward 15 minutes or so, and somehow I got the idea of putting the rubber duck in the middle of the field, not knowing it was going to go viral or anything, but kind of like a troll."

The trolling worked, as it picked up traction on social media and gained the attention of college football fans and analysts across the country.

The fun for Dublin and Brixton didn't stop when the game ended Saturday either, with the two returning to the stadium Sunday morning to see if the duck were still there.

"There was barely anyone," Dublin said. "So we just walked in, went onto the field and made a funny video and checked to see if it was still there. But sadly, it was not."

Even though the duck was gone, at least the brothers will always have this amazing story to share.

