Breaking Down Clemson's Dominance

Hello, there, and welcome to another college football Saturday.

Here is the top news and analysis from Saturday morning's Big Noon Kickoff show with Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush and the crew:

Could Saban coach tonight?

Yes. Yes he will.

The SEC announced on Wednesday that Alabama head coach Nick Saban had tested positive for COVID-19, but since then, Saban has produced three negative tests leading up to tonight's game against No. 3 Georgia.

Our Bruce Feldman broke it all down earlier this morning.

What separates Clemson from the pack?

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are off to a 4-0 start, and with that, they are now 63-2 in their last 65 regular season games.

Since 2015, the program has earned five consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, winning two national championships in the process.

So, what's Clemson's secret to success?

The Big Noon Crew has the answers, and in Matt Leinart's estimation, it comes down to the quarterback.

"They've hit a home run on the most important position in football for really the last decade. I'm going back to Tajh Boyd, and then you have Deshaun Watson ... and then the last three years, Trevor Lawrence, probably the best college football prospect we've seen in a long time."

In addition to a talented roster, Meyer made sure to give credit to the Clemson coaching staff, specifically defensive coordinator Brett Venables.

"Brett Venables is the best defensive coordinator I've gone against."

Previewing Alabama vs. Georgia

Tonight's SEC tilt between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will be a matchup for the ages, and the crew gave its thoughts on who has the advantage.

'Stone Cold' joins the crew

Aw, hell yeah.

In this week's edition of Face-to-Face, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin reveals which college coach he'd like to have a beer with and finally gave the crew the WWE nicknames that they've so long-desired.

How college football connects to the WWE

We know some of the biggest names in WWE history used to be football stars in a previous life.

The Rock and Brock Lesnar come to mind.

But it doesn't stop there. WWE superstars, past and present, feel a strong connection to the sport, especially when it comes to the college ranks.

Club Heisman – Week 7

Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush – two former Heisman winners – break down who's in and who's out of Club Heisman this week.

