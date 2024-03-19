College Football
Clemson joins FSU, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks conference exit
Clemson joins FSU, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks conference exit

Published Mar. 19, 2024 2:47 p.m. ET

Clemson sued the Atlantic Coast Conference in a South Carolina court on Tuesday, joining Florida State in challenging the league's right to charge schools hundreds of millions of dollars to leave.

The complaint filed in Pickens County says the ACC's "exorbitant $140 million" exit penalty and the grant of rights used to bind schools to a conference through their media rights should be struck down by the court.

"Each of these erroneous assertions separately hinders Clemson's ability to meaningfully explore its options regarding conference membership, to negotiate alternative revenue-sharing proposals among ACC members and to obtain full value for its future media rights," the school said.

In December, Florida State's board of trustees sued the ACC in Florida, making similar claims. The ACC pre-emptively filed a lawsuit against Florida State in North Carolina, where the conference offices are located, saying the school's actions were a breach of contract.

The first hearing in the North Carolina case is scheduled for Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

